MILLWALL threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

The Lions started well as Zian Flemming’s effort bounced into the net off the gloves of Ethan Horvath in the third minute, but the Hatters came back strong. Nonetheless, they were able to take their one-goal advantage into the break, which looked to be vital.

They doubled their lead in the 52nd minute from a dubious offside goal that Tom Bradshaw finished from close-range, but they were pegged back six minutes later by a rebound goal from Elijah Adebayo.

Gary Rowett made defensive substitutions to try and hold onto his side’s lead, but substitute Luke Berry was able to rifle a long-range effort into the bottom corner in the 88th minute to earn the hosts a point.

Match details

Kenilworth Road is always a hostile place to come, and the two teams were welcomed onto the pitch with a huge roar from both sets of fans. They certainly didn’t expect what was about to happen.

Zian Flemming only took nine minutes to score against Stoke City on Saturday, but he went one better today. In the third minute, he made a run from deep to connect with Tom Bradshaw’s flick-on. The Dutchman rifled an effort into the gloves of Ethan Horvath, but the American goalkeeper spilled it as it flew over him and into the back of the net to give Millwall an early lead.

Luton looked to respond quickly, but they were frustrated by the Lions as they pushed forward. Referee Geoff Eltringham gave some controversial decisions in favour of the visitors, infuriating the home fans. Every time the Hatters pushed into the final third, they were shut out by Charlie Cooper and Jake Cooper, who stayed strong to shut out their front line.

They did have chances, however. Jordan Clark was set up on the edge of the area after some tidy build-up play in the 21st minute, but his curling effort flew comfortably over the goal and into the stands. Millwall’s best chances came from free-kicks inside their own half, but Murray Wallace’s deliveries were far from good enough to trouble Rob Edwards’ men.

There were definite similarities between Luton and Millwall’s previous opponents, Stoke. They moved the ball well, stretching Danny McNamara and Murray Wallace, but their end-product was poor, with most moves ending after wayward long-range shots. Their best chance of the half came seven minutes before the half-time break when Cody Drameh drilled a cross into the box from the right, but Carlton Morris couldn’t make contact as it bobbled narrowly wide of George Long’s goal.

They were the ones that started the second half better, however. In the 48th minute, Alfie Doughty’s corner almost curled into the net over Long, but it clipped the crossbar before bouncing back into danger. The Hatters continued to pressure, but Millwall managed to stand strong.

Somehow, they extended their lead in the 52nd minute through a highly controversial goal. Voglsammer picked up the ball down the left, playing it low to Bradshaw, who dummied it into the path of George Honeyman. He looked to be miles offside, but the flag stayed down, allowing him to fire a low cross into the path of Bradshaw, who tapped it into a near-empty net from point-blank range.

Their two-goal advantage lasted just six minutes as Luton struck back. A cross from the right was met by Drameh in the box, forcing a good save from Long. However, he parried the rebound straight at Elijah Adebayo, who fired the ball into the roof of the net.

Flemming had two good chances to restore the gap, but his finishing wasn’t quite what it needed to be. His first came from a free-kick around 30 yards out, but it smacked the advertising board above the away end. His second was at close range, spinning and rolling a shot into the gloves of Hovarth.

Luton pushed bodies forward in search of a late equaliser, which they were able to find in the 88th minute. A somewhat lethargic attack saw substitute Luke Berry pick the ball up around 20 yards out, firing a low shot into the bottom corner as Millwall threw away their lead.

Luton: 3-4-1-2: Horvarth; Lockyer, Osho, Bell; Drameh, Nakamba, Mpansu, Doughty; Clark; Morris, Adebayo

Millwall: 4-2-3-1: Long; McNamara, Cresswell, Cooper, Wallace; Leonard; Shackleton; Honeyman, Flemming, Voglsammer; Bradshaw

Takeaways

12 for Flemming and 12 for Bradshaw

Millwall’s two top scorers are in fine form, even if their goals were somewhat fortuitous.

To have two players in double digits already is fantastic for the club, who are often let down in the final third. That seems to be a thing of the past, and they are certainly getting rewarded.

The Lions will need them both fit and firing if they are to secure that top-six finish.

The defensive substitution conundrum

Rowett brought on a number of defensive players towards the end of the game, and it ended up costing Millwall.

They were pegged back late on and weren’t able to respond as a result.

One to learn from in the coming weeks, although their record late on has been exceptional otherwise.

Heartbreak at the death

Millwall don’t concede late on.

Today’s result was a real sickener and not one that they will be used to, but any supporter would have napped your arm off for a point ahead of tonight.

Really have to take the positives in games like these.

