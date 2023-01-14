MILLWALL dropped back out of the top six after a 1-0 defeat away to top-six rivals Middlesbrough.

The Lions hardly touched the ball in the first half as they were pinned back by the hosts. They were forced to create chances on the counter while Boro lacked a killer final pass to take the lead.

Middlesbrough dug deeper as the clock ticked towards half-time, and they were unlucky not to lead going into the break. That all changed in the 54th minute when Marcus Forss beat Murray Wallace down the right flank, allowing him to rifle a low shot into the back of the net.

The Lions created a number of half-chances in the latter stages of the game but failed to really test Zack Steffen, with Michael Carrick’s side running out 1-0 winners at the Riverside Stadium.

Match details

Matt Crooks and Tom Bradshaw were both given good chances at the very start of the game, but George Long and Zack Steffen found it fairly easy to save their respective, tame efforts. Long was thrown right into the action in the fifth minute, however, rushing off his line to deny Chuba Akpom a goal from the right side of the box.

Middlesbrough were happy to hold possession throughout the early stages, but they lacked the final ball to really create a clear-cut opportunity.

Millwall’s first sniff didn’t come until the 15th minute when Zian Flemming broke through on goal. He had Bradshaw and George Honeyman either side of them, but neither of them were in a good enough position to receive the ball, forcing the Dutchman to take aim with a low left-footed shot that was easily held by Steffen.

Akpom, the top scorer in the Championship, was presented with two more good chances to turn the ball into the back of the net, but he wasn’t able to make contact with either cross into the box. Andreas Voglsammer has a good opportunity to score from a similar position in the 26th minute, but he was also unable to get a touch on Honeyman’s dinked cross from the right.

After 30 minutes, Millwall registered just 22% possession and one shot on target from two attempts, yet they had managed to restrain Middlesbrough until the game sprung into life in the 36th minute. A heavy back pass spilled out of play for a corner when Long couldn’t keep it in, with the Lions ‘keeper rushing to pick up the ball and take a goal kick. Akpom squared up to him, causing a huge fight that drew Jake Cooper in and ended with Long picking up a yellow card.

Millwall’s last chance of the half came from a throw-in won by Bradshaw, with Flemming playing a quick one-two with Honeyman that allowed him to cross the ball into the box. Murray Wallace got his head on it but failed to convert from close range.

Middlesbrough pushed forward in numbers to get a goal before the break, and the home fans were certain that they managed to do that seconds after stoppage time was announced. Hayden Hackney’s superb ball to Ryan Giles allowed the left-back to fizz a low cross that Shaun Hutchinson turned into the side netting, with Millwall clearing the resulting corner.

It was clear that a Middlesbrough goal was a near-certainty, with Hutchinson helping to prevent the inevitable in the 50th minute to deny Crooks an easy goal, with Millwall somehow winning a goal kick. Their luck was soon about to run out, however, as the hosts took the lead in the 54th minute.

Forss picked up the ball on the right flank, firing a cross that bounced back to him off Wallace. The Millwall defender then slipped as he rushed past, giving him acres of space to rifle a low shot into the back of the net to put Boro 1-0 up.

The goal prompted Gary Rowett to make a change, bringing off the injured Cooper for George Saville. Wallace moved over to centre-back as a result, with Callum Styles slotting in at left-back. It almost did the trick on the hour-mark when Flemming brushed past McNair to break into the box. However, he opted to pass to Honeyman instead, who lost the ball instantly.

Saville and Bradshaw had good chances to find an equaliser as the clock, but neither were able to hit the target from their chances inside the box. Middlesbrough ran down the clock in the dying stages, nullifying Millwall in stoppage time to beat the Lions on Teesside.

Middlesbrough: 4-2-3-1: Steffen; Smith, Fry, McNair, Giles; Howson, Hackney; Forss; Akpom, McGree; Crooks

Millwall: 4-2-3-1: Long; McNamara, Hutchinson, Cooper, Wallace; Mitchell, Styles; Honeyman, Flemming, Voglsammer; Bradshaw

Takeaways

Murray made to pay

Wallace has been one of Millwall’s best players for a long, long time. A goalscoring centre-back in a back five that flies in with crunching tackles and puts his body on the line to keep clean sheets.

In a 4-2-3-1, he isn’t that player. Playing as a left-back leaves him exposed, and it has been a regular issue for the Lions in the last few weeks with Scott Malone out.

He needs his confidence back as soon as possible.

Cooper causes concern

The last thing that Millwall need with their current squad depth issues is another injury, but Rowett will now be sweating over the fitness of Cooper.

The centre-back injured himself making a tackle in the first half and needed treatment after colliding with Smith shortly after the break. He was eventually subbed off when Middlesbrough scored their goal.

His presence at both ends of the pitch is crucial, and if he misses a substantial length of time, the Lions will feel the effect.

Back out of the play-off places

Millwall have yo-yo’d in and out of the top six throughout this season, and their defeat to play-off rivals Middlesbrough sees them drops down to eighth after wins for West Brom and Norwich.

The gap to sixth is just two points, but there are now four teams level on 39 points, showing how fierce the battle for promotion is.

Losing on Teesside is far from fatal, but it piles the pressure on next week’s trip to struggling Cardiff City, who face an FA Cup replay away at Leeds United on Wednesday evening.

Photo: Millwall FC