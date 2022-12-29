MILLWALL ended 2022 with a goalless draw at home to struggling Bristol City.

The two sides traded blows in the first half, with Andreas Voglsammer’s powerful volley the closest that either came to taking the lead before the break.

The Robins created the better chances after half-time, but George Long was able to deny their front line throughout while Andreas Weimann missed a golden chance to score with just over ten minutes to play.

Both sides huffed and puffed in the final stages, but Gary Rowett’s men ended the year with a disappointing stalemate in SE16.

Match details

As the ball bounced between the two penalty boxes in the opening stages of the game, the first chance fell Millwall’s way through a free-kick when George Saville was brought down around 30 yards out in the sixth minute. Zian Flemming stepped up, looking to score his second free-kick goal of the campaign, but his knuckleball effort fizzed well over the crossbar and out for a goal kick.

The visitors started to come to life after a cagey start, with Tommy Conway and Antoine Semenyo firing wide of the target inside the opening 20 minutes. One minute later, Murray Wallace looked to line up a repeat of his deflected effort against Brondby, cutting inside and ultimately blasting a shot over the bar.

Millwall turned the tide and forced some great chances shortly before the half-hour mark. The first of which saw Tom Bradshaw heading Tyler Burey’s powerful cross miles off the target, the second ended with George Saville firing a rebounded effort over the bar to end the move.

Bristol City, on the other hand, started going direct, winning a corner from a long ball towards Semenyo which Bradshaw cleared out of the box. However, the best chance of the entire half came four minutes before the break, when Andreas Voglsammer volleyed a powerful, deflected effort at goal from Flemming’s long throw, cracking the crossbar.

The second half played out similar to the first, with few chances for either side. Five minutes in, following a period of sustained possession for the visitors, Andreas Weimann was played into the box down the right side, but his low shot was easily held by George Long.

The Robins came again, this time with Semenyo, who continued to terrorise the Millwall back line. He turned and fired his first effort well over the bar in the 54th minute, while Jake Cooper had to deny him a clear goalscoring opportunity with a superb tackle just ten minutes later.

They had to defend down the other end soon after as the Lions caught them out with a short corner routine. Billy Mitchell’s lobbed ball was met by the head of Wallace, who flicked an effort at goal that was deflected out for a second corner, which they failed to capitalise on.

With so few chances, Alex Scott had a big chance to possibly win the game with 18 minutes left to play. He wriggled through on goal before curling a tame effort into the palms of Long, keeping the scores level.

If that was a big chance, Semenyo’s was simply colossal. A mix-up at the back played the striker clean through on goal, but Long rushed out just in time to push the ball away.

With ten minutes to play, the Austrian was in the spotlight once again after he picked up a free-kick in the box. With the whole goal to aim at, he somehow fired wide of the post, easing the pressure on Rowett’s men.

It was the last real chance of the game despite both sides pushing forwards late on, much to the frustration of the Millwall fans inside The Den on a cold Thursday evening.

Millwall 4-2-3-1: Long; McNamara, Hutchinson, Cooper, Wallace; Mitchell, Saville; Voglsammer, Flemming, Burey; Bradshaw

Bristol City: 3-5-2: O’Leary; Vyner, Naismith, Atkinson; Tanner; Weimann, James, Scott, Pring; Conway, Semenyo

Takeaways

Where’s the consistency?

Millwall really struggle to win consecutive games.

Aside from their impressive run in October, the Lions really struggle to put runs together. It feels like they can get themselves pumped up when they face the big teams, but that energy and intensity isn’t there when they face sides at the bottom end of the table.

Rowett will need to sort that out before facing Rotherham on Sunday afternoon.

The Tyler Burey dilemma

Burey certainly didn’t have an easy time against Bristol City.

The forward didn’t seem switched on when Millwall were out of possession, lacking energy and intensity. On the ball, he didn’t quite have it in him to carve open the Robins’ back line.

There’s a huge contrast compared to his performances off the bench, which have often been superb this season, and Rowett needs to figure out how to get the best out of him from the start.

Muzza’s statement return

In a night full of underwhelming performances, Wallace was impressive against Bristol City.

It comes after a poor run of form since returning from injury, one which saw him criticised regularly.

Today, he was excellent, marshalling a vibrant right side and coming in with a number of strong challenges to shut out the visitors’ front line.

