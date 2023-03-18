MILLWALL were handed their fourth home defeat of the season by relegation-threatened Huddersfield Town thanks to a second-half strike from Danny Ward.

The Lions dominated the first half but failed to find the back of the net, with goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik called into action regularly as the hosts flooded forward. Neil Warnock’s men started to gain control, but were lucky to make it to half-time level.

The visitors continued to defend for their lives after the break, but they found the winning goal in the 67th minute when Ward slipped the ball into the back of the net from the left side of the box.

Millwall continued to push forward in search of an equaliser, but they failed to really threaten as the Terriers took all three points.

Match details

There was a sense of expectation at The Den given Millwall’s impressive form and the fact that the visitors had won just once in 2023. It was reflected on the pitch as the hosts dominated from the start. Tom Bradshaw had a good chance to score early on when Tom Lees miscalculated George Long’s goal kick, but the striker was nudged off the ball just in time.

One of their best chances of the half came in the seventh minute when the Lions played a fantastic, free-flowing move down the left. George Honeyman looked to cut inside, but stopped himself to find Murray Wallace on the overlap. He in turn, turned the ball onto his right foot and crossed for Andreas Voglsammer, who inexplicably missed from close range.

Millwall were edging closer, with Charlie Cresswell strangely popping up in the final third to cut inside from the right and curl a shot at Europa League winning goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik, who made the save. The centre-back had another chance in the 18th minute when he picked up the ball down the right, Cruyff-turning around and stinging the gloves of Vaclik once again before George Saville could fire the rebound wide.

The chances dried up as Huddersfield gained some control, but not before Zian Flemming was presented with a glorious opportunity on the half-hour mark. The Dutchman played a neat one-two with Honeyman to play him into the box, curling a low shot past the post.

Cresswell’s presence in the final third continued, pushing forward and launching a shot over the bar two minutes later. Huddersfield replied by setting up even more defensively, frustrating Millwall massively. Bradshaw attempted a bicycle kick inside the box after Saville’s free-kick, with Wallace rushing in to try and win the rebound before it was cleared by the visitors.

It kickstarted a late flurry just before half-time as Josh Koroma was brought down inside the box by Danny McNamara. The referee waved play on, allowing Millwall to counter and test Vaclik with a powerful effort from Voglsammer. The Czech international made the save, allowing the Terriers to hold on until the break.

Huddersfield stuck to their game plan and frustrated Millwall, pinning them to the edge of the box and limiting them to long-range efforts. Flemming had two: his first was a free-kick in the 50th minute that flew into the back of the Cold Blow Lane end, while his second was a powerful shot from distance that ended up in the same part of the stadium in the 64th minute.

In between the two goals, Gary Rowett made two substitutions, bringing Oliver Burke and Duncan Watmore into the fray for George Honeyman and Andreas Voglsammer. It was expected to open up the game in the final third, but instead ended with the visitors taking the lead in the 67th minute.

Danny McNamara failed to properly clear a ball across the face of goal, leading to Huddersfield regaining possession down the left. They put the ball in the box for substitute Danny Ward, who scooped the ball over George Long to give his side the lead with their first shot on target.

Millwall huffed and puffed, especially in the last ten minutes. Ryan Leonard fired a powerful shot past the post and won a corner, with Bradshaw brought down in the box as Romain Esse crossed it in. The referee waved play on and the hosts came again. Esse was dispossessed after a clever ball from Burke towards the end of the 90 minutes, before the youngster was involved again by flashing a powerful ball across goal that nobody could get a touch on.

Seven minutes of added time gave Rowett’s men hope of an equaliser, but they were handed their third home defeat of the season despite their pressure in stoppage time.

Millwall: 4-2-3-1: Long; McNamara, Cresswell, Cooper, Wallace; Leonard, Saville; Honeyman, Flemming, Voglsammer; Bradshaw

Huddersfield: 4-2-3-1: Vaclik; Pearson, Lees, Helik, Ruffels; Hogg, Edmonds-Green; Koroma, Rudoni, Jackson; Waghorn

Takeaways

Another team to do the double

Before today, Norwich City were the only team to beat Millwall over two games in the Championship. Now relegation-threatened Huddersfield Town join that list.

There are two ways to look at it. On the one hand, it shows just how strong the Lions’ home record is, but to lose two games against one of the worst teams in the league is certainly not idea.

A big improvement will be needed for West Brom in two weeks time.

Score when you’re on top

Millwall dominated Huddersfield for large parts of the game but ended up losing a crucial game in the run-in.

It’s frustrating. The Terriers defended for their lives and scored with their one big chance, and ultimately that was enough to secure three points.

They did it against Reading and Swansea, but today was a bridge too far.

The perfect break

Gary Rowett says it’s better to enter the international break on a loss so you can reset and spend extended time looking at where to improve.

That’s what they’ll have to do over the next two weeks, with West Brom away and Luton at home on the horizon.

Important to turn a huge negative into something vaguely positive.

Photo: Millwall FC

