MILLWALL crashed out of the FA Cup in the third round after losing 2-0 at home to Sheffield United.

The Lions were pinned back from the start of the match, conceding midway through the first half after Daniel Jebbison found the back of the net from James McAtee’s through ball.

13 minutes later, the Blades doubled their lead when Iliman Ndiaye haunted Millwall once again, setting up defender Jayden Bogle for a deflected shot that looped over Bartosz Bialkowski and into the back of the net.

Gary Rowett’s side looked better after the break but failed to test Adam Davies in the Sheffield United net, helping them to secure a 2-0 win and a place in tomorrow’s fourth-round draw.

Match details

Much like their Championship clash at Bramall Lane in early October, Sheffield United put Millwall under immediate pressure, with Iliman Ndiaye firing into an empty Cold Blow Lane end from the edge of the box inside the opening minute of the game.

It was clear that the Blades were up for the game, especially with manager Paul Heckingbottom naming a strong team to start at The Den. Daniel Jebbison, who has been starved of game time in South Yorkshire this season, won a corner with a powerful shot from the edge of the area, winning a corner in the fourth minute. Robinson rose highest to meet the delivery into the box, but headed wide of the target.

The visitors maintained control of the game as the clock hit the half-way point in the first half. Millwall could hardly get a touch as Sheffield United passed the ball straight through them, although they were starved of clear-cut chances thanks to some last-ditch defending.

Goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski screamed for his teammates to push up the pitch in search of an equaliser after almost conceding another goal, but the second strike went the way of the Blades after some poor defending from Charlie Cresswell just after the half-hour mark.

The Leeds United loanee was left in the dust by Ndiaye, who breezed past him with ease to set up Jayden Bogle for a deflected effort that looped into the back of the net to make it 2-0.

Millwall’s best chance of the half came just two minutes before the break when Sheffield United fell asleep at the back. It allowed Tom Bradshaw to work the ball around the left side of the goal, although his effort was blocked for a corner that the visitors defended well.

Rowett rolled the dice at half-time by bringing on Zian Flemming for Bradshaw, someone who the Millwall boss wanted to rest before the departure of Benik Afobe left him with just one out-and-out striker. The Dutchman had a good chance to change the game in the 47th minute, but his tame effort bobbled wide of the target.

The two sides slogged it out for 15 minutes, trading possession of the ball as the clock ticked towards the hour-mark when Rowett had seen enough. The Lions made a triple sub, bringing on Jake Cooper, Tyler Burey and 17-year-old Romain Esse in place of Shaun Hutchinson, George Honeyman and Mason Bennett.

Cooper was immediately thrown into the action, blocking a good effort from Ndiaye on the edge of the box. In the final third, however, Millwall still looked blunt, failing to test Davies as full-time drew closer and closer.

Both sides had chances in the final 20 minutes. First, after the ball bounced around the Blades’ box, Andreas Voglsammer somehow fired a glorious opportunity past the post from close range. Soon after, Blades substitute Billy Sharp rounded Bialkowski and shot at goal, but Cooper rushed back to clear it off the line.

Millwall pushed forward in the dying stages of the match, but they were unable to test Davies or create any concrete chances, sending Sheffield United through to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Millwall: 4-2-3-1: Bialkowski; McNamara, Hutchinson, Cresswell, Wallace; Saville, Shackleton; Voglsammer, Honeyman, Bennett; Bradshaw

Sheffield United: 3-5-2: Davies; Basham, Egan, Robinson; Bogle, McAtee, Norwood, Doyle, Stevens; Ndiaye, Jebbison

Takeaways

Chalk and cheese

It may be a harsh way to describe the difference between Millwall and Sheffield United, but there is a definite gap in quality between the way these two sides operate.

The Blades, along with Burnley, are probably too good for the Championship. Their lead at the top end of the table seems insurmountable, and they will both almost certainly be playing Premier League football next season, which isn’t a surprise given the finances available to both of them due to parachute payments.

Even with two slightly rotated teams, Heckingbottom’s men played with such a swagger and confidence that the hosts simply didn’t have. It certainly is something for Rowett’s side to aspire to.

Better off out

In the long-run, Millwall will probably be better for crashing out of the FA Cup.

Fans clearly weren’t overly interested in an all-Championship tie, with much of The Den closed for today’s match (not helped by the rail strikes).

It gives the Lions a chance to focus purely on securing a top-six finish, and Burnley’s win at Bournemouth means that they will have a free weekend at the end of the month too.

Rest, recover and go again…

Rowett admitted that today would be a chance for some of his backups to start, and they certainly did that. Bialkowski, Cresswell and Shackleton have all been starved of starts, while the likes of Bennett and Honeyman have been in and out of the team.

They all started against Sheffield United, giving a number of key starters a chance to rest ahead of their upcoming trip to the Riverside Stadium to face Middlesbrough.

That could be an absolutely pivotal game in the race for the top six, with Michael Carrick transforming their season and turning them into genuine promotion contenders. Having everyone fit and ready for that match will be crucial for Millwall.

