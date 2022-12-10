MILLWALL returned to The Den for the first time after the World Cup break with a 1-1 draw against Wigan Athletic.

The Lions had the better things early on in the game but found themselves 1-0 down shortly after the half-hour mark after Will Keane’s rebound goal caught out goalkeeper George Long to give the Latics the lead.

However, with five minutes until the half-time break, Gary Rowett’s men found an equaliser thanks to Zian Flemming’s sweetly-struck volley, sending the two sides in level at half-time.

Both sides created chances after break, although Long and Wigan ‘keeper Jamie Jones were largely untested as the game fizzled out in the dying stages, with both sides having to settle for a draw.

Match details

Millwall were close to conceding in the first 30 seconds of the match as Wigan pushed forward immediately. James McClean brought the forward down the left flank, firing a deflected shot at goal. It almost caught out George Long, who had to get down to parry the effort wide for a corner.

The Lions created some good chances of their own, threatening with both Mason Bennett and Tom Bradshaw after Zian Flemming’s good work. Neither were able to really test Jamie Jones before the tempo suddenly dipped as the half progressed.

Then, in the 33rd minute, the Latics took the lead after breaking down the right flank. Will Keane’s initial effort was blocked, although Long had already dived to save it. By the time the ball bounced back to the forward, he was presented with a near open goal to roll the ball into the bottom right corner to make it 0-1.

Millwall were presented with a chance to equalise just three minutes later when Andreas Voglsammer somehow blasted a header over the bar from Mason Bennett’s powerful cross. However, with five minutes left until half-time, Gary Rowett’s side found their equaliser.

McNamara, capping off an excellent first-half performance, dinked a cross into the box for Bradshaw, who chested the ball backwards into the path of Flemming. The Dutchman didn’t hesitate, firing a powerful volley into the box to deservedly level the scores.

Just a couple of minutes after the half-time break, Millwall had a golden chance to take the lead after they were awarded a free-kick around 20 yards out. Flemming stepped up to take it, with his dipping effort forcing Jones into a good save.

In the 53rd minute, the Wigan ‘keeper was called into action once again after Bradshaw failed to control Bennett’s low cross into the box. Billy Mitchell rushed in to fire a powerful effort at goal, but it was caught and held by the Latics’ shot-stopper.

Five minutes later, the hosts were presented with yet another chance to take the lead as George Saville pushed forward from midfield. As he was closed down, he set up Voglsammer down the right, who in turn passed back to McNamara on the edge of the area. The right-back took aim, narrowly missing the top corner.

After their flurry of chances, Millwall suddenly lost all control in the game. Wigan started to dominate possession as the clock ticked towards the 70th minute, creating countless dangerous chances without ever really testing Long.

They failed to capitalise as the Lions began to ask some questions of the Latics’ back line in the final 15 minutes, although they also struggled on a Baltic afternoon in SE16. As they energy drained out of the game, it was clear that the points would be split and the Lions would remain outside of the top six.

Millwall: 4-2-3-1: Long; McNamara, Hutchinson, Cooper, Wallace; Mitchell, Saville; Voglsammer, Flemming, Bennett; Bradshaw

Wigan: 4-2-3-1: Jones; Darikwa, Whatmough, Tilt, Bennett; Power, Naylor; Lang, Keane, McClean; Broadhead

Takeaways

Nine for Zian

It’s hard to stop talking about Zian Flemming when he’s consistently playing at such a high level.

Granted, Millwall need to figure out how they can win games when he isn’t at his best, but those times are incredibly rare. His strike against the Latics capped of another impressive performance.

More of the same and he can keep himself in the race for the Championship Golden Boot.

Control wins games

If you have control in a game, you can dictate the play. You can make your opponent uncomfortable and dominate using your own unique style.

Unfortunately, Millwall’s lack of control has now cost them in consecutive matches. Their second half performance against Sunderland was nothing short of disastrous, while they failed to dominate in key moments against Wigan this afternoon.

That can be excused away from home, but more needs to be done to win matches at The Den.

Take your chances!

The only reason that this game finished level is because neither side managed to take any of the numerous chances they created.

Millwall arguably had the better of the chances, yet they failed to really test Jamie Jones after the half-time break. Wigan were undoubtedly the superior side at that point, but similarly struggled to do the same.

Time for some target practice ahead of Luton away next weekend.

Photo: Millwall FC