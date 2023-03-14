MILLWALL moved up to fifth in the Championship after a 2-1 win against struggling Swansea City.

The two teams slogged out a testing first half, with Swansea dominating possession while Millwall sat back and soaked up the pressure. Despite a handful of chances, the two sides went into the break at 0-0 to the frustration of the home fans.

Things changed after the restart, however, as Charlie Cresswell slotted Ryan Leonard’s long-throw into the net to open the scoring in the 48th minute. They doubled their lead soon after when Andreas Voglsammer smashed the ball into the net off Andy Fisher after a slick, free-flowing move.

The Swans struck back in the 58th minute as Matt Grimes smashed the ball past George Long from distance after Cresswell’s superb clearance, but the hosts held on in the final half hour to secure yet another win at The Den.

Match details

A tame start to the game set the tone for the first half. Millwall had chances to threaten through George Honeyman, but Zian Flemming was unable to pick him out on the right wing in the opening minutes. When the versatile midfielder did pick up the ball, he was closed down and forced to surrender possession.

Yet it was Swansea who had the best opportunity of the opening 10 minutes when Olivier Ntcham picked up the ball on the edge of the area, rifling a powerful effort off the gloves of George Long and out for a corner, which the Lions cleared.

The lethargic opening continued into the first half, but Ryan Leonard did everything he could to liven things up. In the 17th minute, the midfielder picked up the ball near the centre circle, took a touch and launched a powerful effort at Andy Fisher, forcing him into an impressive save.

It clearly woke up Gary Rowett’s men, who continued to threaten. The initial corner from Saville was poor, but Tom Bradshaw was able to pick up the loose ball on the right, turning around before launching a mishit cross into the box, which Fisher had to tip over the bar.

Sensing a more open game, Swansea acted quickly to shut things down. They did so successfully until the 35th minute, when the hosts threatened again after Honeyman was fouled on the edge of the area. The referee waved play on as Millwall retained possession, with Flemming chipping a ball into the box from the right that Andreas Voglsammer headed wide of the target.

The final chance of the half came just two minutes before half-time when the Lions won a free-kick after Harry Darling was booked for a foul on Honeyman. Voglsammer whipped it into the box from the right flank, but it bounced over everyone and straight out for a goal kick, summing up the flow of the first 45 minutes.

There was a feeling that things couldn’t get much worse and that Rowett would not allow for a repeat of the first half. Millwall came out firing and took the lead in the 48th minute after winning a throw-in. Leonard launched the ball into the box as Swansea failed to clear the danger, with Charlie Cresswell popping up to slide the ball into the net under Fisher to give his side the lead.

The Lions weren’t done there as they doubled their lead just seven minutes later. They played the ball from left to right as Flemming found Honeyman in the middle. He, in turn, picked out Voglsammer, who cut onto his left foot and curled an effort straight at Fisher. The goalkeeper spilled the shot and it bobbled into the net to make it 2-0.

Nobody could have predicted two goals in the first half, so to see three goals less than 15 minutes into the second half was a huge surprise. This time, Swansea were able to strike back through Matt Grimes. After Cresswell blocked two point-blank shots off the line, the ball was cleared up to the midfielder, who smacked a shot into the net from the edge of the area in the 58th minute.

They were unlucky not to be level eight minutes later as Cresswell was called into action once again, blocking Joel Piroe’s shot off the line to maintain his side’s lead. The visitors kept pushing, and the home fans grew more and more frustrated as time wore on.

Swansea pushed forwards as the clock ticked towards full-time, but Millwall did enough at the back to keep them quiet. Morgan Whittaker’s long-range effort in the 83rd minute looked to be their best chance before stoppage time was added, but Long got down to keep it out.

Millwall: 4-2-3-1: Long; McNamara, Cresswell, Cooper, Wallace; Leonard, Saville; Honeyman, Flemming, Voglsammer; Bradshaw

Swansea: 3-4-2-1: Fisher; Cabango, Wood, Darling; Walsh, Grimes, Ntcham, Manning; Cundle, Cullen; Piroe

Takeaways

Cressy hits number five

It’s impressive when any centre-back scores five goals in a single season, but it’s especially exciting to see Charlie Cresswell find the back of the net yet again.

The Leeds loanee hasn’t played much football this season, but his recent run has been nothing short of exceptional. It’s his first full season of senior football, and he looks to be playing at an incredibly high level.

He’ll be absolutely vital in the final weeks of the season.

Voglsammer’s confidence boost

There was a hope that Andreas Voglsammer would be feeling more confident after his penalty against Reading over the weekend, but a concern given the fact that he has failed to maintain any consistent goalscoring form this season.

Although there was a bit of fortune, the German scored in back-to-back games, curling a powerful effort at Andy Fisher that the Swansea goalkeeper couldn’t keep out of the net.

It would certainly be useful if he could maintain that after the international break.

Setting the pace in the play-off race

Millwall are now up to fifth in the Championship, behind Luton Town in fourth on goal difference alone.

The rest of their top-six rivals are yet to play – so they could drop back down to sixth before Saturday’s clash with Huddersfield – but it certainly looks like the Lions aren’t faltering.

A long way to go yet, but a fantastic position with nine games to go.

Photo: Millwall FC

