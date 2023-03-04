MILLWALL’S unbeaten home run was ended by play-off rivals Norwich City, knocking them out of the top six with 11 games to go.

The Lions took a first-half lead through Tom Bradshaw, who capitalised on a defensive error to race through on goal and slot the ball past Angus Gunn. However, they were pegged back shortly before half-time when Jacob Sorensen scored from a clever corner routine to level the scores.

The Canaries took charge in the second half. Onel Hernandez forced an own-goal from Bradshaw in the 55th minute before Gabriel Sara extended their lead with a stunning volley shortly afterwards, putting them in a commanding position.

Zian Flemming’s late header allowed the hosts to rally in the dying stages, but they were unable to avoid their third home defeat of the season.

Match details

FIFA president Gianni Infantino was in attendance at The Den as Millwall started well against their play-off rivals. That said, Norwich’s defending was enough to shut them out, with Grant Hanley and Ben Gibson putting their bodies on the line to deny the hosts, who saw Charlie Cresswell caught out by the offside trap.

Fouls and injuries broke up the momentum. Ryan Leonard was booked for an early challenge on Adam Idah that stopped the Canaries’ counter. Gabriel Sara took the free-kick around 25 yards out, but his weak effort was easily caught by George Long in the 12th minute. Two minutes later, the Oliver Burke found space down the right to flash a shot across goal before play was stopped to a head injury for Idah.

It looked like the delays would continue, with the home supporters growing more and more incensed as Jacob Sorensen went down under next to no pressure on the halfway line. Millwall immediately nullified Norwich from the resulting free-kick, setting up a counter where Zian Flemming headed a long ball through to Tom Bradshaw, who was played clean through on goal. He smashed the his shot past Angus Gunn to give the Lions a lead in the 20th minute.

Gary Rowett’s men suddenly gained control and composure, frustrating Norwich has the half wore on. Onel Hernandez was booked for barging George Honeyman over, but not before the referee allowed play to continue, with Murray Wallace firing an ambitious effort wide of the target 10 minutes before half-time.

The Canaries’ equaliser came from next to nothing. Teemu Pukki’s deflected shot won his side a corner as his teammates all lined up on the edge of the box before rushing in. The only man left on the outside was Sorensen, who was picked out by Sara, allowing him to curl a low effort into the back of the net off Long’s gloves.

David Wagner’s men may have been frustrated to have not taken the lead before the break, although the Millwall goalkeeper was largely untested in the final minutes before half-time. Norwich continued their pressure into the second half, with Pukki flashing a shot wide of the target from the right side of the box in the 52nd minute.

It was a clear warning sign, and one that the Lions didn’t seem to take notice of. 10 minutes into the second half, the visitors took the lead as Hernandez picked up a short corner. He played it low into the box from the left, with the ball bouncing off Bradshaw, wrong-footing Long and rolling into the back of the net.

The goal revitalised Millwall, but it was clear that they needed to score while they were on top. Their first chance came five minutes after the own-goal as Bradshaw connected with Burke’s cross from the right, but his header was parried by Gunn and cleared before Honeyman could react to the rebound.

In the 64th minute, they were presented with another chance to level the scores after Norwich failed to clear a free-kick. The ball bounced around the box before Cooper picked it up, volleying his shot into Gunn’s gloves.

They were made to pay for their wastefulness just one minute later as the Canaries pushed up the pitch. Hernandez’s cross from the right found Sara in the box, allowing him to flick the ball up and volley an exquisite effort into the net off the crossbar to give his side a commanding lead in South London.

With six minutes left on the clock, Millwall showed some life as they cut the deficit back to one goal. Substitute Andreas Voglsammer’s corner was met by Zian Flemming in the box, with the Dutchman powering a header past Gunn in front of the Cold Blow Lane End.

The Lions rallied late on, flooding bodies forward in search of what would be a remarkable equaliser, but their unbeaten home run was ultimately ended by Norwich.

Millwall: 4-2-3-1: Long; McNamara, Cresswell, Cooper, Wallace; Leonard, Saville; Burke, Flemming, Honeyman; Bradshaw

Norwich: 4-2-3-1: Gunn; Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Giannoulis; Sorensen, McLean; Hernandez, Sara, Idah; Pukki

Takeaways

Keep calm and carry on

Defeat today is far from ideal. It knocks Millwall out of the top six and they no longer have a game in hand on any of their promotion rivals.

Had they picked up all three points against Luton Town, it would have been seen as a bump in the road, but it now puts pressure on the Lions to turn things around.

That said, they have lost just three games in 2023 and are blessed with an easier run-in than the teams above them, so there is no need to lose any hope going into the final 11 Championship games.

The home run ends

Millwall’s last home defeat in the Championship came all the way back on September 14th, which was a 2-0 loss to then high-flying QPR.

Their performances at The Den have been nothing short of remarkable, downing the likes of Middlesbrough, West Brom and Sheffield United while drawing league leaders Burnley last month.

All good things must come to an end, but the Lions have to make sure they don’t suffer any more defeats in SE16 this season.

Bradders and Zian bag number 13

It may seem insignificant given the defeat, but Millwall have two players on 13 goals heading into the final 11 games of the season.

That’s pretty incredible given their struggles up front in recent years. Bradshaw has shouldered the burden of being the only out-and-out striker in the squad, putting his body on the line to deliver consistent performances, while Flemming has shown remarkable quality in his debut season in English football.

If they can stay fit until the end of the season, the Lions have every chance of securing that top-six finish.

Photo: Millwall FC

