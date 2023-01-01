MILLWALL started 2023 with a big win at The Den as they beat Rotherham United 3-0.

The Lions took the lead after just four minutes when Tom Bradshaw flicked a free-kick into the net for his fifth goal of the season, but his side were unable to double their lead in the first half despite dominating the Millers.

It took 21 minutes of the second half for them to find that second goal, with Bradshaw once again popping up to fire a powerful effort into the net off Cameron Humphreys for an own-goal.

The striker wasn’t done there, popping up in the perfect position after Andreas Voglsammer’s effort was parried by Viktor Johansson, allowing him to fire in his brace and send Millwall up to fourth.

Match details

Millwall’s players clearly weren’t on the lash for New Year’s Eve as they threatened inside the opening minute when Shaun Hutchinson narrowly missed the target with a powerful header from close range. However, just three minutes later, Tom Bradshaw gave them the lead with his fifth goal of the campaign.

The Lions won a free-kick down the right flank which Callum Styles delivered onto the head of the striker, allowing him to flick it past Viktor Johansson and into the back of the net to give his side an early lead.

They weren’t done there, clearly sensing the chance to put Rotherham to the sword in the first half. In the 11th minute, George Honeyman’s corner was delivered to Styles on the edge of the box, allowing him to run in and volley a powerful effort at goal. However, the unique set-piece routine came to an end when his shot bounced off Voglsammer in an offside position, prompting the linesman to raise his flag.

Zian Flemming clearly saw an opportunity to catch up with Chuba Akpom and Viktor Gyokeres at the top of the goalscoring charts, with the Dutchman failing to really test Johansson with a couple of tame efforts.

The biggest chance to double the lead in the first half came in the 24th minute when Styles’ deflected shot bounced back to him on the left side of the box, allowing him a second bite of the cherry. It ended up fizzing into the path of Bradshaw, who had a simple tap-in for his sixth of the campaign, but he somehow fired over the bar from point-blank range.

An unmarked George Honeyman was presented with a golden opportunity to send Millwall 2-0 up at the break when he evaded the offside trap to head Murray Wallace’s cross straight at Johansson, while Andreas Voglsammer couldn’t flick on any of the resulting corners into the back of the net.

Rotherham’s chances came right at the end of the half, first when Hakeem Odoffin headed straight into the gloves of Bartosz Bialkowski, and then again when Conor Washington rounded the Polish goalkeeper before totally missing an empty net and firing miles over the bar.

Having witnessed the Millers’ improvement, Millwall realised that they needed to end the match early in the second half and pushed to double their lead. It didn’t quite click for them, however, with Bradshaw failing to pull the trigger on Flemming’s lobbed pass in the box in the 55th minute. The Dutchman was given a chance to score from a free-kick a few seconds later, but he clipped the wall.

Rotherham were defending for their lives, which was far from ideal for them when 1-0 down. Johansson was called into action again to deny Hutchinson’s header, but his side failed to clear the danger, almost leading to the concession of a penalty. Soon after, Bradshaw headed narrowly past the post from yet another free-kick, providing a big let-off for the visitors.

There was to be no let-off in the 66th minute, however, as Millwall finally doubled their lead. Flemming drove forward with the ball but was closed down, forcing him to play a lobbed pass over to Bradshaw on the right. The striker didn’t hesitate this time, firing a powerful effort that cannoned into the net off Cameron Humphreys for an own-goal.

The Lions striker was clearly frustrated by that, but he was right on the spot to make it 3-0 with five minutes to play. Flemming started a quick counter to set up Voglsammer to his left, allowing the German to fire a powerful effort at Johansson. The Rotherham ‘keeper made the save but couldn’t hold it, allowing Bradshaw to rush in and tap the ball into the net to seal the win.

Millwall: 4-2-3-1: Long; McNamara, Hutchinson, Cooper, Wallace; Mitchell, Styles; Honeyman, Flemming, Voglsammer; Bradshaw

Rotherham: 3-4-2-1: Johansson; Harding, Wood, Humphrys; Kioso, Barlaser, Odoffin, Ferguson; Lindsay, Rathbobe; Washington

Takeaways

Bradders makes it six

Could it still go down as his hat-trick of the season? Who knows – Bradshaw could try to claim the second goal too!

Regardless of what happens with that, the Millwall striker really needed another goal, having failed to score in the Championship since his first-half hat-trick against Watford in mid-October.

He has, however, turned provider in recent weeks, adding two assists to his tally and showing how crucial he is to the team at the moment.

Millwall never surrender

If the Lions have a lead, they won’t be giving it up without a real fight.

Rowett’s men are one of a handful of teams out of the entire 92 to maintain a 100% win record in games that they’ve taken the lead in, something that the manager has spoken about regularly.

Scoring early on was crucial today and set the tone for the rest of the match.

Back in the play-off hunt

Well, Millwall were never out of the race for the top six. They briefly dipped out of the play-off places after Thursday’s stalemate against Bristol City, but today’s win carried them up to fourth.

Some teams below them are yet to play this weekend, and the Lions could be back out of the top six by the time that they resume their Championship campaign in two weeks’ time with a trip to Middlesbrough.

However, it sets them up for an incredibly tough January run that includes a number of tough league matches and an FA Cup tie against Sheffield United next weekend.

