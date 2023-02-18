TOM Bradhaw scored his second hat-trick of the season as Millwall beat Sheffield United 3-2 at The Den.

The striker’s early goal was cancelled out by Tommy Doyle’s long-range free-kick shortly before the half-time break, although goalkeeper George Long should have done better with the shot.

The Lions retook the lead shortly after the hour-mark when Bradshaw bagged his second goal, heading past Foderingham from Andreas Voglsammer’s cross. However, with less than ten minutes to go, the Blades found another equaliser when James McAtee prodded home from a goalmouth scramble.

Bradshaw wasn’t done there, however, as he guided Millwall to a miraculous three points when he turned home Voglsammer’s low ball to give the hosts a huge win in a crucial week.

Match details

Millwall were in no mood to mess about after their recent encounters with Sheffield United, going straight for the throat in the opening stages of the match. Tom Bradshaw showed his intentions inside the opening minute when he challenged Wes Foderingham for a loose ball, clattering the goalkeeper in the process.

Bradshaw wasn’t done there, and as he has so often done in front of the Sky Sports cameras, he tool centre stage against a top-six rival. In the fourth minute, he was played clean through on goal by Zian Flemming, but his low effort was saved by Foderingham at close range to keep the scores level.

Denying Bradshaw once is possible, but teams often pay the price when giving him a second chance. Just two minutes later, the 30-year-old was played into the box yet again, this time by Oliver Burke, allowing him to unleash a powerful effort from a tight angle that gave the Lions an early lead.

Most expected the Blades to come roaring back, but they failed to do so. Instead, Millwall took even more control, dominating possession while regularly venturing forward into the box. Their best chance for a second goal came in the 14th minute when Flemming brought the ball forward from midfield. The Dutchman held onto the ball for too long, hesitating before setting up Burke to his right. The winger powered a fierce shot into the palms of Foderingham, who was able to comfortably catch the resulting corner.

The Lions continued to threaten, with Burke combining with Danny McNamara and Jamie Shackleton to exploit a gaping hole left down the right by left wing-back Max Lowe, although the trio failed to create any clear-cut chances for Bradshaw and Flemming in the middle.

They were made to pay the price six minutes before the half-time break when Sheffield United scored their equaliser from almost nothing. Jake Cooper gave away a free-kick around 25-yards out. Midfielder Tommy Doyle was the only man stood over it, allowing him to curl the ball over the wall before it dipped in front of George Long. The Millwall goalkeeper got a hand on it, but couldn’t prevent it from bouncing off his gloves and into the bottom corner of the net.

Sheffield United started the second half better and could have taken the lead five minutes after the restart. Daniel Jebbison was played clean through the middle of Cooper and Charlie Cresswell, allowing him to take aim inside the box. However, Long made amends for his earlier mistake with an impressive save, denying to young striker.

With Iliman Ndiaye warming up for the visitors, Millwall fans were fearing the worst, with the forward having tormented them in both of the previous two meetings between the sides. However, the Lions retook the lead before he could even step foot onto the pitch,

Andreas Voglsammer brought the ball down the left flank, with Flemming running alongside him in the box. The Dutchman was brought down, but the referee waved on, allowing Voglsammer to dink a perfect cross onto the head of Bradshaw, with the striker flicking the ball past Foderingham for his ninth goal of the campaign.

Sheffield United weren’t exactly banging the door down in search of an equaliser, but their pressure became too much for Millwall, who cracked in the 82nd minute. They failed to deliver an accurate corner and the resulting goalmouth scramble, with substitute James McAtee picking up the ball, switching it onto his right foot and rifling it into the roof of the net.

When it looked like the Lions had let another lead slip, Bradshaw popped up with his hat-trick goal in the 87th minute. Voglsammer’s run down the right flank allowed him to fire a powerful, low cross into the box for the striker, who turned it into the back of the net from close range to seal an astonishing win at The Den.

Millwall: 4-2-3-1: Long; McNamara, Cresswell, Cooper, Wallace; Shackleton, Saville; Burke, Flemming, Voglsammer; Bradshaw

Sheffield United: 3-5-2: Foderingham; Basham, Egan, Robinson; Bogle, Berge, Norwood, Doyle, Lowe; Jebbison, McBurnie

Takeaways

Millwall’s number nine scores goal number 10

With all of the attention on top-scorer Zian Flemming, Tom Bradshaw has somewhat quietly become Millwall’s star man, especially since the turn of the year.

The striker is often criticised for his size, as long balls pumped forward from the back line aren’t exactly is speciality. However, his work rate and finishing is fantastic at Championship level, and he has become a vital part of Gary Rowett’s team.

As the club’s only out-and-out striker, he shoulders an immense burden, but he does his job incredibly well.

What do Millwall do with George Long?

Rowett has a bit of a difficult decision to make with his goalkeepers.

George Long’s mistake highlights what we already knew – Bartosz Bialkowski is a superior goalkeeper when it comes to shot-stopping. However, Long’s distribution is a big reason why he is the current number one, and it really helps Millwall in the final third.

It will be interesting to see if the manager sticks or twists in the coming weeks.

Back in the right direction

The loss at Coventry derailed Millwall, but they’re back on track now.

Downing one of the automatic promotion favourites at The Den is a huge statement of intent ahead of Burnley’s trip to SE16 on Tuesday night.

The Lions are up to fifth ahead of today’s 3pm kick-offs.

