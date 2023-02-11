MILLWALL secured their first win at Loftus Road since 1989 thanks to goals from Duncan Watmore and Oliver Burke.

After a cagey opening full of half-chances, the Lions took the lead when Zian Flemming shrugged past the QPR defence to set up Watmore for a powerful finish into the roof of the net.

They had chances to double their lead before the break, but the best chances came after half-time. Millwall finally bagged their second goal in the 77th minute when Flemming’s long-throw was flicked on by Charlie Cresswell. Substitute Burke rushed in at the back post, tapping the ball into the back of the net.

The R’s were handed a lifeline with less than ten minutes to go when Chris Martin’s header fizzed into the net off the gloves of George Long, but Millwall held firm in stoppage time to nullify the barrage of attacks that flew into their box, sealing a big win.

Match details

A hostile atmosphere welcome the two teams onto the pitch, and the sold-out away end was on the verge of erupting in the first minute when Tom Bradshaw scooped a difficult first-time effort narrowly past the post. Just two minutes later, Ilias Chair came close to finding the back of the net from the left flank, but his long-range effort dipped just past the post.

The tempo of the game dropped off due to the intensity, with unnecessary fouls breaking up the flow of the game early in the first half. The Lions had good chances to break into the final third but they couldn’t quite find Bradshaw in the perfect position. When they did, the striker wasn’t able to find the right space to take aim. Duncan Watmore got himself into some promising positions down the left, but he was caught out by QPR’s offside trap.

Millwall won a string of free-kicks as the clock ticked towards the half-hour mark, but Murray Wallace’s deliveries were overhit while Jake Cooper was marked within an inch of his life in the box. It was clear that they would need another way to find the back of the net, which they managed in the 31st minute.

Zian Flemming picked up the ball on the edge of the box and shrugged past his man, although it looked like he missed the obvious pass to Bradshaw down the right. Instead, he cut inside to the left, playing an unmarked Watmore into the penalty area to rifle the ball into the roof of the goal to make it 0-1.

Chair and Jamal Lowe both had chances for an immediate response, but neither managed to hit the target from the edge of the area with their high, looping shots. Chair was presented with a glorious opportunity to equalise just before half time, but his effort flew out of play for a throw-in.

Millwall had two quick chances to double their lead after the break, with Charlie Cresswell heading into the palms of Seny Dieng from two corners. It was Watmore who had the best chance early on in the second half, flicking the ball into the left side of the box and smacking the side netting in the 54th minute.

QPR found their way back into the game as the hour-mark approached. In the 66th minute, Armstrong clipped the crossbar with a dinked header before the flag was raised for offside. The hosts continue to pile on the pressure, forcing Gary Rowett to make his first change by bringing Oliver Burke on for Watmore.

It turned out to be a fantastic decision, as the Scottish international found the second goal of the game in the 77th minute. Flemming’s long throw was flicked on by Cresswell, with the ball evading the entire QPR back line and allowing Burke to tap the ball into the back of the net.

Neil Critchley’s men refused to lie down in the dying stages, however, as substitute Chris Martin got the R’s back into the game with just under 10 minutes to go. The striker, who played under Rowett at Derby County, rose highest to head Chair’s cross into the net off the gloves of Long.

The hosts piled on the pressure, bringing up goalkeeper Dieng for a corner deep into stoppage time, but Millwall held on for a huge win in West London.

QPR: 4-3-3: Dieng; Laird, Dickie, Dunne, Paal; Dozzell, Field, Johansen; Armstrong, Lowe, Chair

Millwall: 4-2-3-1: Long; McNamara, Cresswell, Wallace; Mitchell, Saville; Honeyman, Flemming, Watmore; Bradshaw

Takeaways

Take a bow, Duncan Watmore!

There are few better ways to score your first Millwall goal than bagging the opener in a London derby at Loftus Road.

The 28-year-old’s thunderous strike saw the away end explode – a fantastic finish that left Seny Dieng stranded in the middle of the net.

It really capped off a fantastic performance that showed Lions fans exactly what he’s about.

The free-kick conundrum

Millwall have scored more set-piece goals than anyone in the Championship so far this season, but some teams have started to find a solution.

In the absence of Shaun Hutchinson, Murray Wallace’s deliveries into the box were poor. Jake Cooper was the obvious target, but he was marked within an inch of his life in the box.

The Lions had to find other ways to score, which they managed to do at crucial moments.

The Loftus Road hoodoo ends

They had to do it the hard way, but Millwall secured their first win at Loftus Road in more than 30 years.

The Lions’ last victory at Loftus Road came in 1989, and with the hosts’ run of form, it felt like today would be the day to end that streak.

Goals from Burke and Watmore were enough to see them over the line.

Photo: Millwall FC

