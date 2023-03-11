MILLWALL bounced back from their 3-2 defeat to Norwich City by beating Reading 1-0 at the Madejski Stadium.

The Lions took an early lead when Zian Flemming was brought down in the box after Tom Bradshaw’s clever flick played him clean through on goal. A penalty was awarded, with Andreas Voglsammer stepping up to score his second goal of the season.

The rest of the game was broken up by needless fouls, with former West Ham striker in the spotlight throughout the 90 minutes. Gary Rowett’s side managed the game well, nullifying the hosts’ threat.

That control slipped away in the second half, but the Royals were unable to really test goalkeeper George Long, allowing Millwall to leave Berkshire with a 1-0 win.

Match details

The opening minutes of the match set the tone for the first half, as Jake Cooper made a run to the edge of the area as Millwall kicked off. The ball was lumped forward to him, but he was dragged to ground before George Saville could launch a long-range strike wide of the target.

The fouls started to build up, and Andy Carroll was in the middle of it all throughout the first 45 minutes. He was brought down in the box by Danny McNamara in the fourth minute, but the referee awarded a free-kick to the Lions as they started to regain control. Six minutes later, they ended up taking the lead.

A quick counter saw Tom Bradshaw slip the ball through to Zian Flemming, who shrugged off his man and went clean through on goal. The Dutchman looked to round Joe Lumley and tap the ball into an empty net, but he was brought down by the Reading goalkeeper for a penalty.

It looked like Ryan Leonard would step up to take it, but Andreas Voglsammer was put in charge instead, with the German attacker blasting his shot into the back of the net to make it 1-0.

The tempo was suddenly broken up by a string of needless fouls, and Carroll was the man in the spotlight. The striker clattered Saville and Charlie Cresswell, but the Leeds United loanee got one back on him by wiping him out in the box seven minutes before the half-time break. Referee Michael Salisbury was unmoved, with the home supporters furious that the decisions went against their team.

Chances were sparse immediately after the break. Millwall’s best opportunity came from almost forcing an own-goal, when Voglsammer’s cross was almost turned into the back of the net by Sarr as Lumley came rushing out to try and claim the ball in the 50th minute. Ultimately, they both hesitated allowing the ball to bounce out for a goal kick.

Reading improved, but the Lions had another chance just after the hour-mark when Voglsammer was again given space to flash a cross into the box. Sarr just managed to get a touch on it ahead of Bradshaw, but the move ended when Danny McNamara’s recycled ball flew miles past Flemming and back into Reading’s control.

The Royals’ only real chance came in the 74th minute, when Millwall’s back line seemed to spread out in order to allow Tom Ince to run towards the edge of the box. He shifted the ball onto his right foot before curling his shot well over the bar.

The hosts pushed forward in search of an equaliser, but the Lions stood tall and cleared a string of crosses out of the box, running out 1-0 winners in a cold, rainy afternoon in Berkshire.

Reading: 3-5-2: Lumley; Holmes, Dann, Sarr; Yiadom, Ince, Hendrick, McIntyre, Guinness-Walker; Long, Carroll

Millwall: 4-2-3-1: Long; McNamara, Cresswell, Cooper, Wallace; Leonard, Saville; Honeyman, Flemming, Voglsammer; Bradshaw

Takeaways

Vogi’s confidence boost

Tom Bradshaw or Zian Flemming could have taken Millwall’s penalty in the 10th minute to give themselves a better chance in the battle for the Golden Boot. Instead, it was given to Andreas Voglsammer for his second goal of the season.

Supporters thought his strike against Watford could start a lengthy scoring run, but it hasn’t worked out that way. However, his penalty against Reading could certainly give him a confidence boost heading into the final weeks of the season where the Lions’ will need all the support they can get.

Doing it the hard way

Millwall won, but they can’t keep playing on the edge as they have been.

The Lions needed a second goal today but they didn’t get it. The same happened against Cardiff City and Stoke City, and they were in a similar situation against QPR too.

These sorts of performances will only get them so far. Winning against the odds can only be so sustainable in the play-off race.

Back where they belong

While Norwich City can knock Millwall back out of the top six with a win against Sunderland, but the Lions are firmly in the race.

With winnable games at The Den coming up, there’s a real chance to show the rest of the division what they are capable of. A healthy lead going into the international break would be huge.

For now, taking each game as it comes is the only important bit.

Photo: Millwall FC

