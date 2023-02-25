By Alex Jones at the Bet365 Stadium

MILLWALL extended their unbeaten run to three games with a 1-0 win against Stoke City.

The Lions took an early lead thanks to Zian Flemming, who picked up a loose ball on the halfway line and ran through on goal, curling a low effort past Matija Sarkic and into the back of the net.

They were starved of chances from then on as the Potters started to dominate, piling on huge amounts of pressure without testing George Long. While it looked like their back line would cave in, Millwall stood firm and soaked up the pressure.

A late flurry wasn’t enough to take away their three points, however, as Gary Rowett beat his former side to keep their place in the top six.

Match details

Charlie Cresswell clearly had his Millwall debut fresh in his mind as he ventured up from the back for an early corner. His first header was deflected out for another corner on the other side, but he powered the second one past the post.

It was clear that his side had more confidence going into the match, and with just nine minutes on the clock, they took the lead. Stoke manager Alex Neil was left furious as George Saville clattered into Ben Pearson, leaving the former Bournemouth midfielder writhing on the ground in pain. Zian Flemming picked up the loose ball on the halfway line, weaving through on goal before curling a low shot past Matija Sarkic and into the bottom corner.

The Potters went searching for an early reply as Josh Laurent fired wide from the edge of the area, but Millwall did well to kill the tempo of the game. Their best chance of the early stages came when Jacob Brown slipped Dwight Gayle’s deflected shot into the back of the net, but the flag was raised for offside.

A series of needless fouls broke up the flow of the game and damaged the momentum, but it was ideal for the Lions given their one-goal advantage. However, with nine minutes until the break, Stoke were given a glorious chance to equalise. Bersant Celina popped up to head a long ball into the path of Gayle, who was played clean through on goal. However, he scuffed his shot, allowing George Long to gather the ball.

The hosts had one last opportunity to equalise before half-time as neither Jake Cooper nor Danny McNamara managed to clear a dangerous ball into the box from the right side. It allowed Stoke to slip the ball back to Laurent, who fired a deflected shot out for a corner, which Millwall managed to defend.

It gave them time to reset ahead of a big second half, knowing that they would likely need a second goal to leave with all three points given how Stoke grew into the game. They would have felt unlucky not to have been awarded just six minutes into the second half when George Honeyman was played down the right flank.

His low cross was aimed towards Flemming and Tom Bradshaw, with the latter going down in the box under pressure, but nothing was given by referee Tim Robinson.

Stoke had Millwall on the ropes soon after, piling on seemingly endless pressure without really testing Long. The Lions’ defending was last-ditch, only just managing to clear a dangerous corner that pinballed around the box on the hour-mark. It looked like they would have an even better chance just two minutes later when Gayle managed to keep the ball in play down the left, swinging a powerful cross towards the penalty area from the halfway line that Brown failed to control.

The Lions’ had a great opportunity to double their lead in the 65th minute when they won a free-kick, heading it into the path of Bradshaw in the box. He controlled the ball before taking aim from close range, but Phil Jagielka rushed in with a sensational block to deny him.

As the clock ticked towards full-time, Stoke’s pressure waned. It was clear that Millwall would grind out the result as the Potters blasted countless long-range shots over the bar, although they were lucky to do so given the flow of the game.

Stoke: 4-2-3-1: Sarkic; Sterling, Wilmot, Jagielka, Fox; Pearson, Laurent; Brown, Smallbone, Celina; Gayle

Millwall: 4-2-3-1: Long; McNamara, Cresswell, Cooper, Wallace; Shackleton, Saville; Honeyman, Flemming, Voglsammer; Bradshaw

Zian ends his goal drought

Flemming going 10 games in all competitions without a goal is unheard of, even if his performances have still been exceptional. However, there was no way that he would let that run reach 11.

His strike against Stoke came after a sublime run from midfield, curling a shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the area to give the Lions a valuable win.

If he can hit form at the same time as Bradshaw, Millwall can start scoring goals for fun.

A gritty way to win

Millwall may have won against Stoke, but they arguably didn’t deserve to.

The Potters dominated the match for large spells, constantly threatening in the final third and forcing numerous errors in the Lions’ back line. Yet their finishing was poor, and Long was rarely tested in key moments.

If you don’t take your chances, you won’t win any games. Stoke found that out the hard way, and Millwall took the points with a moment of quality.

A vital win

While Luton on Tuesday looks to be a much bigger game, Millwall had to win today.

Most of the teams around them lost this afternoon, and a defeat would have moved the Lions out of the play-off places.

But with Watford’s defeat at Sheffield United, it looks like a gap is starting to open up, and Rowett’s men have a game in hand on all but one of the their play-off rivals. They’ll have to be much better against the Hatters to get anything at Kenilworth Road, however.

