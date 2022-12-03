By Alex Jones at the Stadium of Light



MILLWALL’S return to Championship action ended in disappointment after losing 3-0 to Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

The Lions arguably came out on top in the first half despite dipping as time went on, and they were unlucky not to be ahead after Tom Bradshaw and Zian Flemming were unable to capitalise from two good opportunities.

In the Championship, however, you’re almost always made to pay for not taking your chances and making mistakes, which is exactly what happened after the restart. Amad Diallo’s tap-in just eight minutes into the second half clearly broke Gary Rowett’s men, and Alex Pritchard’s low effort was enough to seal the win for the Black Cats.

A plethora of substitutions towards the end of the game helped Millwall find some more control, but it was ultimately too late, and they failed to really trouble Anthony Patterson in the hosts’ net. Then, deep into stoppage time, Ellis Simms rounded off the game by getting in behind the Lions’ defence, rounding George Long and firing into an empty net to seal a 3-0 win for his side.

Match details

Millwall showed no signs of rustiness as they dug straight into Sunderland from the first whistle, although they weren’t given any space to get a shot away. Zian Flemming got himself into a good position to shoot, but was closed down before he could pull the trigger. Down the other end of the pitch, George Long was called into action to beat former Lions target Ellis Simms to a long ball over the top of the defence.

The tempo started to slow down after the first ten minutes as Sunderland began to break up the play. However, Millwall’s set-piece strength was nullified despite Jake Cooper finding space to head the ball into dangerous areas. None of his teammates were able to get into the right positions to capitalise.

The Lions’ response was to try playing through their opponents with liquid football. Billy Mitchell set up Danny McNamara down the right flank, but his cross to Bradshaw was ultimately overhit. Flemming was able to pick it up on the left side of the box and set up George Honeyman, but he was unable to make his boyhood club pay with his shot deflecting out for a corner.

In the 23rd minute, Millwall had arguably their best chance of the half when Tom Bradshaw headed the ball over Anthony Patterson, who rushed out of his goal. As the striker started to wheel away celebrating, Luke O’Nien somehow managed to get back in time and clear it off the line to deny the visitors the opening goal of the game.

Sunderland began to grow back into the game, and Millwall’s physicality saw them pick up three yellow cards and give away a number of free-kicks. Alex Pritchard’s in the 28th minute was undoubtedly in the best position, but the wall did it’s job to prevent the ball from trickling underneath and into the goal.

After a fast counterattack which saw Andreas Voglsammer blaze the ball over the bar, the Lions had to get back to deny a glorious chance for the hosts. Nobody picked up Amad Diallo’s run to connect with a low ball across the face of goal, but the Manchester United loanee ended up taking a touch before allowing Murray Wallace to rush in with a superb sliding tackle to win it back.

As Millwall started to look more comfortable, they were presented with arguably the best chance of the entire half in stoppage time. As Sunderland played the ball back to Patterson, Bradshaw pressed and put the ‘keeper under pressure, forcing him to play it straight to Flemming. The Dutchman showed that he was human after all, taking the shot too quickly and curling his weak effort past the post.

Ultimately, the Lions were made to pay for their missed chances shortly after the break. Pritchard’s long-range effort clearly wasn’t enough of a warning, as he was given acres of space down the left to pick out Simms with a low cross into the box. Instead of shooting, the striker backheeled the ball into the path of Amad, who simply tapped it into an open net for the lead after 53 minutes.

Gary Rowett’s side looked for an immediate response, with Flemming seeing his header cleared off the line by O’Nien before Saville fired wide from the resulting corner. It was another costly miss, however, as Pritchard was once again allowed far too much space up the other end of the pitch, sneaking the ball under Long with a low, weak shot from the edge of the box to make it 2-0 just five minutes after their first.

The second goal was the end of Millwall, who began to crumble as Sunderland gained confidence. Thankfully, the hosts brought off Pritchard and Amad, although substitute Elliot Embleton came close to adding a third in the 68th minute.

Rowett opted to bring on five substitutes across two different periods, but it was ultimately not enough for the Lions despite a late surge. They failed to truly test Patterson after resorting to an incredibly direct approach in the dying embers of the clash. To wrap up a horrible day, Simms capitalised on some shocking defending to race clean through on goal, flicking the ball over Long and firing into the back of an empty net to seal a 3-0 win for Mowbray’s men.

Sunderland: 4-2-3-1: Patterson; Gooch, O’Nien, Batth, Alese; Evans, Neil; Amad, Pritchard, Clarke, Simms

Millwall: 4-2-3-1: Long; McNamara, Cresswell, Cooper, Wallace; Mitchell, Saville; Honeyman, Flemming, Voglsammer; Bradshaw

Takeaways

Positives to take

Despite the disappointing result, there were still a handful of positives to take from the defeat on Wearside.

Millwall were sharp in the first half and unlucky not to lead despite their blip midway through. Their attacking play was good and they looked sharp at the back.

Of course, that will be overlooked, and rightfully so considering that their second-half performance decided the game.

The Zian Flemming conundrum

There’s a simple equation for Millwall here: when Zian Flemming doesn’t play well, neither does the rest of the team.

The Dutchman was poor at the Stadium of Light, missing a number of chances in the first half while hardly touching the ball after the break.

That’s not his fault, because everyone has bad days. Millwall need to figure out how to play when he isn’t at his best, which has been a real issue this season.

Don’t get too down.

Despite the defeat, Millwall are only out of the top six on goal difference after 21 games.

Of course, it was a chance missed. An opportunity to move up to fourth and put a gap between themselves and the chasing pack, and they ended up missing out.

But it’s far from the end of the world, and Millwall have shown that they can bounce back from poor results in remarkable ways.

Photo: Millwall FC