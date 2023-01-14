MILLWALL CAPTAIN Shaun Hutchinson is in no mood to dwell on last weekend’s defeat to Sheffield United.

The defender is fully focused on moving on as quickly as possible, especially ahead of a huge Championship fixture away at top-six rivals Middlesbrough this afternoon. However, he admits that there are things that the Lions can learn from the Blades in terms of how they operate as a club. After all, they managed to crack the code of rising from League One to the Premier League in just three seasons.

They went on to finish in the top half of the table in their first campaign back in the top flight, and since their relegation, they have managed to compete at the top end of the Championship, with automatic promotion already seeming like an inevitability once again.

Hutchinson isn’t going to compare Millwall to Sheffield United, and he certainly won’t aspire to be like them, but he does believe that the Lions are starting to show the same quality and ambition as some of their biggest promotion rivals.

“I think that, since Gary Rowett has taken over, there’s been a real change in the ambitions of the club and stuff like that,” he told NewsAtDen.

“He’s tried to push forward a lot. Bring the wages up, bring the targets up, change a lot of things in the dressing room and the training ground.

“I don’t really look at other teams in terms of aspiring to be like them, but obviously they’ve done something at that club that has worked over the past few years because they’re competing at the top of the league every single season.

“They’re in a good place and they’ve got some good players, but the full focus is on us. Maybe we can look at that game and see what they did in order to prepare ourselves more.”

Perhaps the biggest reason for their competitiveness is their incredible defensive record, as the Blades are one of two teams [along with league leaders Burnley] who boast better stats in terms of conceding goals and keeping clean sheets.

It’s something that Millwall have become renowned for in recent years, although you wouldn’t have known it from their poor start to the campaign. While some players believe that the subsequent improvement came from switching to a 4-2-3-1, Hutchinson sees it as a mentality issue that the Lions have now managed to overcome.

“There were a few new faces in the building,” he explained. “We tried to play a little bit more expansively and a few people started to play in their own way rather than as a team.

“To be honest, the gaffer deserves credit because he put the pressure on us a little bit and started to make us take responsibility for ourselves, and he really questioned our character and our will to defend and keep clean sheets really.

“Ever since he did that, there’s been a big turnaround in the results and we’re defending better as a team. We’re more organised, and I think that at this club, when you’re strong at the back, the results come.

“We’ve never been a team where the mindset is to outscore the opposition, it’s never been like that. When we get it right at the back, we start to pick up some points.”

