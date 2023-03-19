GARY Rowett was not surprised to see Millwall dominate their match against Huddersfield Town, but admitted that the stats were irrelevant as his side failed to take any of their chances.

The Lions registered 72 percent possession and 18 shots, but only four of those were on target. They also completed more than double the amount of passes than their opponents and largely dominated the flow of the game.

However, Danny Ward’s strike around midway through the second half was enough to hand the Terriers all three points, with the hosts suffering their fourth home defeat of the season as a result.

Rowett revealed that he predicted a difficult game against an overly defensive side, adding that Millwall’s dominance was never going to be enough if they couldn’t take their chances in the final third.

“Neil has got a team fighting for their lives,” he said after the game. “Norwich would’ve thought they would turn them over easily, Norwich didn’t and nearly ended up losing the game at the end.

“We’ve tried to do the same. We dominated the game and had lots and lots of the ball, and we should’ve taken one of our chances. That’s what happens when you don’t.

“Regardless of how many passes we’ve made or they have made, it shows how the game was, but ultimately you have got to make sure it ends up 0-0 if you can’t find that winner.

“At that point I’d probably have accepted that (a point) because it was a different type of game and a different type of challenge. Not one we will potentially have very often here at The Den.”

Photo: Millwall FC

