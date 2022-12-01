MILLWALL CEO Steve Kavanagh is desperate to bring the club together to help benefit the local community.

The Lions have done an incredibly good job at doing that so far, with Wednesday’s coffee morning used to launch the EFL’s new ‘Together – Supporting Communities’ campaign that highlights initiatives used by each of the 72 clubs to help their fans.

Millwall perhaps stand out as one of the sides that do the most in this aspect, and the first-team squad often pitch in to help out wherever needed.

“It’s vital that fans and players understand each other because that camaraderie leads onto the pitch as well,” Kavanagh said at Wednesday’s event.

“Also players understanding what people are going through, understanding the fans in terms of their needs. Players can sometimes live in a bubble and I think it really brings home what’s going on outside of that bubble.

“I think our players get the fans. The players know what our fans go through, they know where our fans come through in the community. That’s really important.”

One of those players is Billy Mitchell, who was also in attendance at The Den on Wednesday morning. The midfielder is a regular when it comes to contributing to Millwall’s community initiatives, and Kavanagh argues that he leads the way in terms of going above and beyond to give back to the supporters.

“Billy comes from a Millwall family and Billy’s there. He’s perfect for doing that and he won’t let the other players step away from that.

“It was interesting talking to Glenn Murray, and he said that players in the Premier League not only don’t get what fans are going through, but even the travel on a matchday as they’re travelling around.

“I think it’s important to open players’ eyes to that and our players take part in that. Scott Malone, I’ve seen Scott bring in some food for the Lions Food Hub. Them actually doing those things and actually feeling part of that community is important.”

It’s important to highlight that every single EFL club is now doing something extra to support the local community, but it means a lot to Kavanagh that Millwall were chosen to launch the scheme in a showcase event at The Den.

That being said, he’s keen to highlight that this is far from a one-off thing, adding that the Lions always have and always will run such initiatives irregardless of the attention they receive from the media.

“It’s great that we’re able to lead that and show what’s going on,” he explained.

“I think it’s also important to recognise that we’re doing our bit, clubs up and down the country are doing their piece as well. For us to be at the front end of this and to promote this is fantastic.

“I’m an EFL director and it’s important to me to understand that we do this work, clubs do this work, clubs are community assets and it’s really important that the press understand that this work has been going on.

“We haven’t suddenly woken up and gone ‘there’s a cost of living crisis, let’s do this’, this has been going on. These coffee mornings have been run since Covid, but actually the cost of living crisis has allowed us to shine a light on this sort of work.

“It’s really important that that light is getting shone on what’s going on in communities up and down the country because clubs are community assets. That’s why things like the fan-led review are important because we can’t risk losing these community assets, we’re essential to communities.”

Helping supporters financially obviously plays a bit part, especially amidst the cost of living crisis that has left many families feeling pressurised ahead of the festive period. However, Kavanagh also points out that Millwall’s work helps to combat loneliness, which has been vital since the Covid-19 pandemic.

“When we started this in Covid, one family brought their mum and dad who hadn’t been out of the house for 18 months. That’s tough.

“It’s tough from a loneliness perspective and this addresses loneliness as well. Getting people out, they’ve got common goals, a common theme. It’s also open to people from the community that aren’t Millwall fans to come and talk to Millwall, see what we are in our hearts and maybe build up to a relationship that could lead to them coming to games.

“It’s a really broad, encompassing piece that we’re doing in our community work. It just so happens that the cost of living crisis sits at the heart of that.”

Photo: Millwall FC