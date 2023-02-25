GARY Rowett believes that Saturday’s win against Stoke City shows that Millwall can play in different ways and still pick up points in difficult games.

The Lions adopted a free-flowing, attack-minded approach in their 3-2 victory against Sheffield United last weekend before standing toe-to-toe against Burnley in their 1-1 draw on Tuesday evening.

Their win against the Potters was different, however, and required a backs-to-the-wall performance to seal all three points in Staffordshire.

“In the Sheffield United win, I thought we played really, really well and we used the ball well,” Rowett said.

“If you look at QPR away, we used the ball really well. Today, we didn’t use the ball well enough and Stoke’s movement caused us problems until the final third, I would say. At that point, I thought we dealt with it fairly well.

“For all their good play, they didn’t have loads of good chances, loads of good opportunities. Towards the end, all our substitutes more or less were defenders or midfielders, so I knew that, at some point, we would probably have to go to a [back] five. We went 5-3-2 to change it up a little bit and I thought we looked a little more comfortable. Then we went 5-4-1.

“I never really felt as though Stoke were going to get an equaliser but they moved the ball well and still had those moments. We’re very, very good at defending our box and I thought the two centre-halves were absolutely outstanding today in a difficult game and a hard-earned three points.”

Photo: Millwall FC

Please leave this field empty Would you be interested in becoming a member of

News At Den Premium?

Gain access to exclusive stories and analysis, membership benefits.

Please enter your email here if you’d like to hear more. Email Address *