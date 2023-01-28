KEVIN Nisbet’s agency have released a statement after the striker’s move to Millwall collapsed yesterday.

The Lions had agreed a fee with Hibernian earlier in the week, with the 25-year-old scheduled to travel to South London on Thursday to discuss personal terms and have a medical.

However, it was since revealed that Nisbet had seconds thoughts on moving to The Den, with the transfer being called off as a result.

A spokesperson for his representatives, Quanic Sports, released a statement shortly after the news broke, saying: “Kevin has thought long and hard about this move but remains unsure about making it right now. He’d rather focus on Hibs for the time being.”

Millwall still have three days to conclude any January transfer business, with the club still working to find a like-for-like replacement for Benik Afobe.

Photo: Millwall FC

