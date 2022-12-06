AGAINST Sunderland on Saturday afternoon, Millwall felt what it was like to go from hero to zero.

A winter break for the World Cup is never ideal, even if the Lions had returned to action against Brondby only two weeks after their 4-2 win against Preston. There was no doubt that Gary Rowett’s side weren’t rusty in the slightest – this was exactly the same side that had won so emphatically at Deepdale and they showed it in the opening stages against the Black Cats.

Millwall were undoubtedly the better team at that point of the match. Sunderland seemed unprepared for Danny McNamara to push to high up the pitch – his combination with Andreas Voglsammer caused real issues throughout the first half. The final ball, however, often left a lot to be desired. Zian Flemming did his best to salvage those situations, but he was clearly not at his best. It wasn’t helped by the hosts’ tight back line that allowed the 24-year-old next to no space to work with.

The full-backs in the Lions’ system are crucial, perhaps because of the fact that they were so reliant on their wing-backs for width when playing a back five. In this new system, Murray Wallace sits deep as a natural centre-back playing at left-back, something which was clearly done in an attempt to nullify Amad Diallo. On the other side, McNamara is given the license to push into the final third, although that has, at times, been part of the reason for their downfall in key moments.

But to focus on the positives, Millwall looked impressive on the ball in open play. Usually, they struggle to create chances outside of set pieces, but their best chances came from quick play through the middle. Sunderland focused much of their attacking efforts out wide given the strength they have in those areas, but it meant that they were left exposed through the centre. As a result, the Lions were able to play straight through them, creating a number of clear-cut chances for the likes of Flemming, Tom Bradshaw and Andreas Voglsammer. With better finishing, the visitors could’ve been out of sight by half-time.

The negatives, of course, came in the second half. Millwall ran out of steam and their tempo dropped. While individual PPDA (passes per defensive action) stats are difficult to obtain for the Championship, it was clear they they no longer had the legs to press Sunderland, who in turn managed to up their intensity and exploit some of the gaps left by a tired Lions midfield.

This isn’t necessarily a surprise – across 21 games this season, Millwall’s PPDA comes in at 13.2 as per Opta Analyst (meaning they force fewer turnovers across the 90 minutes), which is worse than the rest of the top half of the table except for Coventry City. To make matters worse, just eleven of these turnovers ended in a shot while none have ended in a goal.

The first goal at the Stadium of Light comes a disastrous combination down Millwall’s right side where Charlie Cresswell goes to ground at the worst possible time, giving the Black Cats acres of space after Danny McNamara is caught out far too high up the pitch while Cooper plays Aji Alese and Ellis Simms onside.

The low cross is poorly defended, and although Simms’ backheel flick was totally unpredictable, the statuesque defending coupled with the positional nightmare gave Amad an easy tap-in for the opener.

There is, undoubtedly, a portion of blame on Wallace for the second goal, as his attempts to take the ball off Lynden Gooch were lacklustre to say the least. Three Sunderland players are left totally unmarked when the ball comes into the box, while Cresswell and George Saville stand off Alex Pritchard in fear of bringing him down, giving him a clear line of sight to fire into the net after George Long’s error.

There’s little to say about the third goal. Cresswell, already having a nightmare afternoon, simply misjudges the flight of Anthony Patterson’s goal kick. The rest, at that point, was inevitable, although the goal also comes from the fact that Cooper was seemingly unaware of Simms making the run right next to him, giving the Everton loanee an unassailable head start and forcing Long out of his goal.

Offensively, the issues were clear. Millwall aren’t confident enough to score regularly from open play when Flemming isn’t at his best, which is something that needs to change if they are to become genuine promotion contenders. Their obvious threat comes from set pieces, but if someone like Danny Batth can consistently deal with the likes of Jake Cooper, then the Lions need to find another outlet to win games of football. They finished the match with just 20 (47%) aerial duels won.

Defensively, it becomes a bit harder. Millwall looked sharp in the first half, managing an xG (expected goals) of 0.86, enough to get on the scoresheet in theory. But as good as that was, their xGA (expected goals against) was 1.82 in the second half alone, showing that Sunderland deserved the win based on the chances they created. In that 45 minute period alone, the Black Cats registered a higher xG than they have managed across 90 minutes in all but one of their Championship matches this season.

Regardless of that, you can comfortably win games of football with a lower xG than your opponent. Teams often do, and in the Championship, you have to take your chances or risk being punished by top-end forwards like Amad, Pritchard and Simms. Millwall do have that quality, but showing it on a consistent basis is a problem that is undoubtedly holding them back from reaching their best at the moment.

It becomes incredibly frustrating in a way, because we’ve seen that Millwall, at their best, can be a side challenging at an even higher level than they are right now, as shown by wins against Watford and Preston. On the flip side, at their worst, they show weaknesses of a side battling to avoid relegation. You simply can’t have that in a campaign where you’re expected to challenge for promotion.

Nobody is immune from criticism after Saturday’s game. Even the likes of Billy Mitchell, who has arguably been Millwall’s most consistent performer this season, was largely anonymous, especially in the second half.

In a way, it makes it easier to write the trip to Wearside off as a bad day at the office. It does leave Rowett with a conundrum – does he stick with what has been his strongest team for a number of weeks, or does he make wholesale changes after just one defeat? We won’t know until an hour before their upcoming match against Wigan Athletic.

