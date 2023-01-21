MILLWALL have arrived in the Welsh capital knowing that a win could lift them back into the top six.

The Lions are looking for their second victory of 2023 after losing consecutive games to Sheffield United and Middlesbrough in the FA Cup and Championship respectively.

However, Lions boss Gary Rowett will have to do it without Tyler Burey [knee], leaving them short of attacking depth.

Shaun Hutchinson and Jake Cooper have both recovered in time to start, while Scott Malone is named on the bench.

Team news

Millwall make two changes from the side that was beaten 2-0 on Teesside.

Murray Wallace drops out of the matchday squad entirely, with Callum Styles replacing him at left-back and George Saville partnering Billy Mitchell in midfield.

Andreas Voglsammer moves to the bench, with George Honeyman shifting to right wing and Mason Bennett coming in on the left.

Millwall XI: 4-2-3-1: Long; McNamara, Hutchinson, Cooper, Styles; Mitchell, Saville; Honeyman, Flemming, Bennett; Bradshaw

Substitutes: Bialkowski, Malone, Cresswell, Shackleton, Leonard, Voglsammer, Esse

Here’s the Cardiff team.

Photo: Millwall FC

