MILLWALL are set to play their first Tuesday night fixture since the end of August as they face Coventry City away from home.

The Lions are looking to record their third successive away win and extend their unbeaten run to four matches, but they’ll have to do it without their four long-term absentees.

Tyler Burey [hip], Shaun Hutchinson [groin], Callum Styles [calf] and Mason Bennett [ankle] are all unavailable, although manager Gary Rowett will have the rest of his squad available for tonight’s clash at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Team news

Millwall are unchanged from Saturday’s 2-1 win at QPR, naming the same starting lineup and bench.

George Long keeps his place in goal behind a back four of Danny McNamara, Charlie Cresswell, Jake Cooper and Murray Wallace. Billy Mitchell partners George Saville in midfield, while George Honeyman, Zian Flemming and Duncan Watmore play behind lone striker Tom Bradshaw.

New signing Oliver Burke stays on the bench, as does 17-year-old Romain Esse and versatile Ryan Leonard.

Millwall: 4-2-3-1: Long; McNamara, Cresswell, Cooper, Wallace; Mitchell, Saville; Honeyman, Flemming, Watmore; Bradshaw

Substitutes: Bialkowski, Burke, Malone, Shackleton, Leonard Voglsammer, Esse

Here’s the Coventry team.

? Lining up for the Sky Blues tonight…#PUSB pic.twitter.com/TSYwU1a64T — Coventry City (@Coventry_City) February 14, 2023

Photo: Millwall FC

