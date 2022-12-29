MILLWALL return to The Den for the final time in 2022 as they host Bristol City.

The Lions have a chance to move up to fourth before Norwich and Watford play tomorrow evening, but a defeat could drop them into the bottom half for New Years.

Manager Gary Rowett will be without Ryan Leonard [hamstring] and Mason Bennett [calf] but is able to welcome back Callum Styles against the Robins this evening.

Team news

Millwall name an unchanged team from Monday’s win at Watford.

George Long keeps his place in goal behind Danny McNamara, Shaun Hutchinson, Jake Cooper and Murray Wallace. George Mitchell partners George Saville in midfield with an attacking quartet of Andreas Voglsammer, Zian Flemming, Tyler Burey and Tom Bradshaw ahead of them.

Rowett makes one change on the bench, swapping Callum Styles for George Evans.

Millwall: 4-2-3-1: Long; McNamara, Hutchinson, Cooper, Wallace; Mitchell, Saville; Voglsammer, Flemming, Burey; Bradshaw

Substitutes: Bialkowski, Afobe, Cresswell, Shackleton, Styles, Honeyman, Esse

Here’s the Bristol City team.

How we line up to face Millwall! ? ?? King, Williams, Wells

?? Atkinson, Tanner, Semenyo Watch live: ? https://t.co/ISFLehab4b pic.twitter.com/pzwJuOMc9y — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) December 29, 2022

Photo: Millwall FC