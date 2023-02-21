MILLWALL are back at The Den just three days after Tom Bradshaw’s heroics sealed all three points against Sheffield United in a 3-2 win.

Tonight’s visitors are league leaders Burnley, with many already considering Vincent Kompany’s side to be the champions elect given their healthy lead at the top of the Championship.

Their 12-match unbeaten run takes them to South London this evening, a venue where the Lions have avoided defeat in the league since mid-September.

Millwall are without five first-team players this evening, with Tyler Burey [hip], Shaun Hutchinson [groin], Callum Styles [calf], Mason Bennett and Billy Mitchell [ankle] all ruled out.

Team news

Millwall make two changes from the side that downed the Blades on Saturday afternoon.

Tom Bradshaw is benched after his hat-trick, with Andreas Voglsammer moving up top. George Honeyman moves in on the right flank, with Oliver Burke ruled out through injury. Duncan Watmore also comes back into the starting lineup.

Aidomo Emakhu is named on the bench for the first time after recovering from his quad injury.

Millwall: 4-2-3-1: Long; McNamara, Cresswell, Cooper, Wallace; Shackleton, Saville; Honeyman, Flemming, Watmore; Voglsammer

Substitutes: Bialkowski, Evans, Bradshaw, Malone, Leonard, Emakhu, Esse

Here’s the Burnley team.

Photo: Millwall FC

Please leave this field empty Would you be interested in becoming a member of

News At Den Premium?

Gain access to exclusive stories and analysis, membership benefits.

Please enter your email here if you’d like to hear more. Email Address *