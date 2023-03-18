MILLWALL face their final game before the international break as Huddersfield Town at The Den.

The Lions could move up to fourth with a win, but they would need Blackburn Rovers and Luton Town to suffer defeats by a big enough scoreline to climb up the table.

It would set them up perfectly for the upcoming international break, and in theory, they have the perfect final game. Huddersfield have won just once in 2023 and sit deep in the relegation zone, with League One looking likely for the Terriers next season.

Nonetheless, veteran manager Neil Warnock makes his teams notoriously hard to beat, and it is unlikely to be an easy game for the hosts this afternoon.

Team news

Millwall are unchanged for the third successive game.

George Long keeps his place in goal behind a back four of Danny McNamara, Charlie Cresswell, Jake Cooper and Murray Wallace. Ryan Leonard partners George Saville in midfield, with a trio of George Honeyman, Zian Flemming and Andreas Voglsammer behind Tom Bradshaw.

Millwall: 4-2-3-1: Long; McNamara, Cresswell, Cooper, Wallace; Leonard, Saville; Honeyman, Flemming, Voglsammer; Bradshaw

Substitutes: Bialkowski, Hutchinson, Burke, Malone, Shackleton, Watmore, Esse

Photo: Millwall FC

Please leave this field empty Would you be interested in becoming a member of

News At Den Premium?

Gain access to exclusive stories and analysis, membership benefits.

Please enter your email here if you’d like to hear more. Email Address *