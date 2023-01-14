MILLWALL are back in Championship action after their disappointing FA Cup exit against Sheffield United last weekend.

Gary Rowett rotated his side for their 2-0 defeat, meaning that a number of key players will be fit and ready to go for a huge game against Middlesbrough this afternoon.

The Lions will be without Tyler Burey [hip] and Scott Malone [foot] today, although both Callum Styles is ready to return after recovering from his ankle injury.

Team news

Millwall make five changes from the side that lost in the FA Cup.

George Long returns to the starting lineup for the first time since his wife gave birth at the start of 2023, replacing Bartosz Bialkowski. Jake Cooper also comes into the team, replacing Charlie Cresswell at centre-back.

George Saville and Jamie Shackleton started together in midfield last week but neither keep their place at the Riverside Stadium, with Callum Styles partnering Billy Mitchell instead.

Zian Flemming is the only change in the front four, with Zian Flemming returning to the XI in place of Mason Bennett. He will play through the middle, with George Honeyman on the right flank and Andreas Voglsammer on the left.

Millwall XI: 4-2-3-1: Long; McNamara, Hutchinson, Cooper, Wallace; Mitchell, Styles; Honeyman, Flemming, Voglsammer; Bradshaw

Substitutes: Bialkowski, Evans, Cresswell, Shackleton, Bennett, Saville, Esse

Here’s the Middlesbrough team.

Photo: Millwall FC