MILLWALL return to The Den for the first time since their 1-1 draw against Burnley on January 21st.

The Lions picked up four points from their games against Stoke City [0-1] and Luton Town [2-2], setting them up to face play-off rivals Norwich City in SE16 this afternoon.

They will have to do so without four key first-team players, as Tyler Burey [hip], Callum Styles [quad], Mason Bennett and Billy Mitchell [both ankle] are all ruled out. Manager Gary Rowett also has to make a decision on whether or not to rotate his squad, with a large part of his squad struggling after a hectic run of February fixtures.

Team news

Millwall make two changes from the side that drew at Kenilworth Road.

George Long keeps his place in goal and the back four stays the same, while George Saville returns to the lineup to replace Jamie Shackleton, who isn’t named in the squad.

Oliver Burke comes in on the right flank, with George Honeyman moving to the left and Andreas Voglsammer dropping down to the bench.

Millwall: 4-2-3-1: Long; McNamara, Cresswell, Cooper, Wallace; Leonard, Saville; Burke, Flemming, Honeyman; Bradshaw

Substitutes: Bialkowski, Hutchinson, Evans, Malone, Watmore, Voglsammer, Esse

Here’s the Norwich team.

? ???? ???? Teemu Pukki makes his 2??0??0??th appearance for the club today ?#NCFC pic.twitter.com/KA0MB5FCyy — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) March 4, 2023

Photo: Millwall FC

