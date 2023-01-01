MILLWALL are back at The Den for their third match of the week as they host struggling Rotherham United.

The Lions have drawn each of their last three games while scoring just one goal, putting pressure on them to pick up a result this afternoon.

Ryan Leonard [hamstring] and Mason Bennett [calf] are still ruled out through injury, while Scott Malone also misses the match through illness.

Team news

Millwall make three changes from the side that drew 0-0 against Bristol City on Thursday evening.

Bartosz Bialkowski returns to the starting XI for the first time in 15 games, with George Long dropping out of the squad due to family reasons while Connal Trueman moves up to the bench.

Tyler Burey and George Saville both drop to the bench as well, with Callum Styles and George Honeyman starting at The Den this afternoon.

Millwall XI: 4-2-3-1: Bialkowski; McNamara, Hutchinson, Cooper, Wallace; Mitchell, Honeyman; Voglsammer, Flemming, Styles; Bradshaw

Substitutes: Trueman, Afobe, Burey, Cresswell, Shackleton, Saville, Esse

Here’s the Rotherham team.

