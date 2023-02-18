MILLWALL return to The Den after consecutive away games, with promotion-chasing Sheffield United travelling down to South London.

The Lions have picked up three points in the last week, securing their first win away to QPR since 1989 before losing 1-0 to Coventry City in midweek.

The defeat on Valentine’s Day piles pressure onto today’s game, especially with league leaders Burnley coming to SE16 on Tuesday night. The Blades have beaten Millwall 2-0 twice so far this season, once in the Championship and Bramall Lane and once in the FA Cup.

Manager Gary Rowett is still without four long-term absentees, with Tyler Burey [hip], Shaun Hutchinson [groin], Callum Styles [calf] and Mason Bennett [ankle] all unavailable.

Team news

Millwall make three changes from the side that lost 1-0 to Coventry.

Billy Mitchell drops out of the squad entirely due to an ankle injury, with Jamie Shackleton partnering George Saville in midfield. George Evans comes onto the bench in his place.

The other two changes are out wide, with Oliver Burke replacing George Honeyman and Andreas Voglsammer coming in for Duncan Watmore.

Millwall XI: 4-2-3-1: Long; McNamara, Cresswell, Cooper, Wallace; Shackleton, Saville; Burke, Flemming, Voglsammer; Bradshaw

Substitutes: Bialkowski, Evans, Malone, Leonard, Watmore, Honeyman, Esse

Here’s the Sheffield United team.

Three changes at @MillwallFC. ??? Chris Basham, Tommy Doyle and Daniel Jebbison all start at The Den this afternoon. ???? ?? ??? ??????! ? pic.twitter.com/wwVWJp7oRw — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) February 18, 2023

