MILLWALL start their FA Cup campaign as they host Sheffield United in the third round.

Gary Rowett is keen to secure a place in the hat for tomorrow’s draw, but will have to do it without Callum Styles [ankle] and Scott Malone [foot], while Aidomo Emakhu [quad] is also ruled out.

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom has said that he will name his strongest possible team, although he will be without a number first-team players at The Den this afternoon.

Team news

Millwall make four changes from the side that beat Rotherham United 3-0 on New Year’s Day.

Bartosz Bialkowski keeps his place in goal while George Long is still out of the squad. Charlie Cresswell comes back into the lineup, with Jake Cooper dropping to the bench.

Billy Mitchell moves to the bench too, allowing Jamie Shackleton to partner George Saville in midfield. Rowett makes one change to the front four, with Mason Bennett coming in on the left flank, moving Andreas Voglsammer to the right and George Honeyman through the middle, with talisman Zian Flemming dropping out of the team.

Ryan Leonard returns to the matchday squad after more than four months on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

Millwall XI: 4-2-3-1: Bialkowski; McNamara, Hutchinson, Cresswell, Wallace; Shackleton, Saville; Voglsammer, Honeyman, Bennett; Bradshaw

Substitutes: Trueman, Cooper, Evans, Flemming, Mitchell, Burey, Esse, Leonard

Here’s the Sheffield United team.

Jebbison leads the line. ? Here is how United line up in today’s FA Cup tie against Millwall. pic.twitter.com/PxMqUrJZkL — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) January 7, 2023

Photo: Millwall FC