MILLWALL are back at The Den in front of a sell-out crowd for today’s match against Sunderland.

Manager Gary Rowett has most of his squad available, although Callum Styles is set to miss three months after picking up a serious calf injury in the aftermath of their win at Cardiff City.

He joins Tyler Burey [hip] and Aidomo Emakhu [quad] on the sidelines, while new signings Oliver Burke and Duncan Watmore are available after joining the club in the last days of the January transfer window.

Team news

Millwall make two changes from the side that won 1-0 in the Welsh capital two weeks ago.

Styles drops out through injury, with Murray Wallace recovering from his cut foot to replace him at left-back.

Shaun Hutchinson is also ruled out through injury, with Charlie Cresswell replacing him at centre-back alongside Jake Cooper.

Burke and Watmore are both named as substitutes and could feature off the bench.

Millwall: 4-2-3-1: Long; McNamara, Cresswell, Cooper, Wallace; Mitchell, Saville; Honeyman, Flemming, Bennett; Bradshaw

Substitutes: Bialkowski, Burke, Malone, Shackleton, Leonard, Watmore, Voglsammer

Here’s the Sunderland team.

? Joe Gelhardt makes his debut… Tony Mowbray’s XI ?#SAFC | #MILSUN — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) February 4, 2023

Photo: Millwall FC

