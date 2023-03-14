MILLWALL return to The Den just over a week after their unbeaten home run was ended by Norwich City.

Swansea City are tonight’s visitors, having struggled since throwing away a two-goal lead deep into stoppage time against the Lions in August. They have won just twice in 2023 and are sat only a few places above the relegation zone.

On the other hand, Gary Rowett’s men know that a win will take them up to fourth before their play-off rivals play tomorrow.

Team news

Millwall make no changes from the side that beat Reading over the weekend.

George Long stays in goal behind a back four of Danny McNamara, Charlie Cresswell, Jake Cooper and Murray Wallace.

Ryan Leonard will partner George Saville in midfield, with George Honeyman, Zian Flemming and Andreas Voglsammer playing behind Tom Bradshaw.

The substitutes bench is unchanged as well.

Millwall: 4-2-3-1: Long; McNamara, Cresswell, Cooper, Wallace; Leonard, Saville; Honeyman, Flemming, Voglsammer; Bradshaw

Substitutes: Bialkowski, Hutchinson, Burke, Malone, Shackleton, Watmore, Esse

Here’s the Swansea team.

?? ???????? ?? ?? Here’s how the #Swans line up for this evening’s match ? Millwall ? Brought to you in association with @the_lcvgroup. pic.twitter.com/wVFKaQAuz5 — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) March 14, 2023

Please leave this field empty Would you be interested in becoming a member of

News At Den Premium?

Gain access to exclusive stories and analysis, membership benefits.

Please enter your email here if you’d like to hear more. Email Address *