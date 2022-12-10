MILLWALL return to The Den for Championship action for the first time since November 5th this afternoon.

The Lions ended the start of their campaign in good form with an impressive 4-2 win away at Preston North End, but their first game back after the World Cup break ended with their heaviest defeat of the season so far against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Manager Gary Rowett has a similar squad to the one he took to Wearside last weekend, with Benik Afobe [knee] and Ryan Leonard [hamstring] both still ruled out. Callum Styles, who made a cameo appearance against the Black Cats, will miss today’s clash against the Latics after injuring his calf, although Tyler Burey is set to return to the matchday squad after missing last weekend’s match through illness.

Team news

Millwall make two changes from their 3-0 defeat to Sunderland last weekend.

Charlie Cresswell drops out of the the team to allow captain Shaun Hutchinson to come back into the team, partnering Jake Cooper at the back.

George Honeyman comes out of the team as well, with Mason Bennett returning to the starting lineup.

Millwall XI: 4-2-3-1: Long; McNamara, Hutchinson, Cooper, Wallace; Mitchell, Saville; Voglsammer, Flemming, Bennett; Bradshaw

Subs: Bialkowski, Evans, Malone, Burey, Cresswell, Shackleton, Honeyman

Here’s the Wigan team.

? Here is how we will line up for Kolo Touré’s first game in charge against Millwall… ? Latics make three changes from last league outing against Blackpool

? Joe Bennett, Will Keane and Nathan Broadhead all return to the starting line-up!#wafc ??? #BELIEVE — Wigan Athletic (@LaticsOfficial) December 10, 2022

Photo: Millwall FC