MILLWALL travel across London to Loftus Road as they look to avenge September’s 2-0 defeat to QPR.

The Lions were made to pay in the second half of the reverse fixture at The Den, as goals from Chris Willock and Stefan Johansen handed them their fifth defeat of the season.

However, a lot has changed since their previous clash of the start of the season, with Millwall in and around the play-off spots while QPR have dropped into the bottom half of the table after winning just once since October 22nd.

Manager Gary Rowett will be without long-term absentees Callum Styles [calf], Mason Bennett [ankle], Shaun Hutchinson [groin] and Tyler Burey [hip] – all of whom are expected to miss a number of weeks through injury.

Team news

Millwall make just one enforced change from the side that drew 1-1 with Sunderland last weekend.

Mason Bennett, who suffered a serious injury against the Black Cats, comes out for Duncan Watmore, who makes his first start in a Lions shirt.

Charlie Cresswell keeps his place at centre-back while Shaun Hutchinson is injured, partnering Jake Cooper in between Danny McNamara and Murray Wallace.

Billy Mitchell continues his partnership with George Saville in midfield, while George Honeyman, Zian Flemming and Tom Bradshaw also start.

Millwall: 4-2-3-1: Long; McNamara, Cresswell, Cooper, Wallace; Mitchell, Saville, Honeyman, Flemming, Watmore; Bradshaw

Substitutes: Bialkowski, Burke, Malone, Shackleton, Leonard, Voglsammer, Esse

Here’s the QPR team.

Photo: Millwall FC

Please leave this field empty Would you be interested in becoming a member of

News At Den Premium?

Gain access to exclusive stories and analysis, membership benefits.

Please enter your email here if you’d like to hear more. Email Address *