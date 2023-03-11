MILLWALL have arrived at the Madejski Stadium knowing that a win will lift them back into the top six this afternoon.

The Lions dropped out after their 3-2 defeat to Norwich City last weekend, but with the Canaries not playing until tomorrow, they have a chance to reestablish their advantage for the time being.

It will certainly be a challenge. Despite Reading’s poor form and off-field issues, they are one of just three teams to win at The Den so far this season. Furthermore, manager Gary Rowett will be without four long-term absentees, adding that he is waiting to evaluate the fitness of a number of first-team players who featured heavily throughout a hectic February.

Team news

Millwall make just one change to the side that lost to Norwich.

George Long keeps his place in goal while the back four also stays the same. Ryan Leonard also remains in the team, partnering George Saville in midfield.

Ahead of them, Andreas Voglsammer returns to the starting lineup on the left flank, replacing Oliver Burke, who drops to the bench. The German starts alongside Zian Flemming and George Honeyman, with Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month winner Tom Bradshaw leading the line.

Millwall: 4-2-3-1: Long; McNamara, Cresswell, Wallace; Leonard, Saville; Honeyman, Flemming, Voglsammer; Bradshaw

Substitutes: Bialkowski, Hutchinson, Burke, Malone, Shackleton, Watmore, Esse

Here’s the Reading team.

? ???? ???? ? The Royals are unchanged from Tuesday as we welcome @MillwallFC to RG2.#REAMIL pic.twitter.com/Pj13n9VKJZ — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) March 11, 2023

Photo: Millwall FC

