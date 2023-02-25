MILLWALL look to record an unbeaten week of Championship action as they travel to Staffordshire to face Stoke City.

The Lions downed Sheffield United at The Den last weekend in a 3-2 win before playing out a 1-1 draw against league leaders Burnley in midweek.

But Gary Rowett has a thin squad to work with today. Five first-team players have been absent in the last few weeks, with Oliver Burke’s illness ruling him out of Tuesday’s match while Tom Bradshaw was only fit enough to make the bench.

Nonetheless, Millwall can climb up to fourth today if they win and Blackburn Rovers fail to beat QPR, setting them up perfectly for their upcoming clash with play-off rivals Luton Town.

Team news

Millwall make one change from the side that drew 1-1 against the Clarets.

Duncan Watmore is left out of the squad entirely, with Andreas Voglsammer moving to the left flank to replace him and Tom Bradshaw returning to the lineup up front.

Oliver Burke trained earlier this week but was not deemed fit enough to be involved, so club captain Shaun Hutchinson returns to the squad after recovering from his groin injury. Aidomo Emakhu is not risked either, leaving space for Seb Drozd to move up onto the bench and potentially make his Championship debut this afternoon.

Millwall XI: 4-2-3-1: Long; McNamara, Cresswell, Cooper, Wallace; Shackleton, Saville; Honeyman, Flemming, Voglsammer; Bradshaw

Substitutes: Bialkowski, Hutchinson, Evans, Malone, Leonard, Drozd, Esse

Here’s the Stoke team.

Photo: Millwall FC

