MILLWALL are back on the road this afternoon as they face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

The Lions return to action from the World Cup break a week before anyone else, giving them the opportunity to move up to fourth with a win.

However, the Black Cats have looked impressive since winning promotion from League One last season, albeit that they have won just two of their nine home matches so far this campaign.

Team news

Millwall name an unchanged side from the one that won 4-2 at Preston North End on November 12th.

It means that Charlie Cresswell keeps his place at the back over Shaun Hutchinson, who is named on the bench for the first time since picking up his hamstring injury.

George Honeyman lines up against his former side alongside Zian Flemming and Andreas Voglsammer, with the trio sitting behind Tom Bradshaw.

Benik Afobe [knee] and Ryan Leonard [hamstring] are both still recovering from injury while Tyler Burey [illness] also misses out this afternoon.

Millwall XI: 4-2-3-1: Long; McNamara, Cresswell, Cooper, Wallace; Mitchell, Saville; Voglsammer, Flemming, Honeyman; Bradshaw

Substitutes: Bialkowski, Hutchinson, Evans, Malone, Shackleton, Styles, Bennett

Here’s the Sunderland team.

Photo: Millwall FC