GARY Rowett has claimed that teams are reluctant to let top players leave in January as Millwall’s striker search continues into the final week of the transfer window.

The Lions have only added 19-year-old Aidomo Emakhu to their ranks this month, while Isaac Olaofe, Benik Afobe, Hayden Muller and Besart Topalloj have all departed in the last few weeks.

It leaves Rowett short on numbers, especially up front, with the club determined to add at least two new signings to the squad before the window closes.

The process has clearly been difficult, although reports from Scotland claimed that the club have submitted a bid for Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet. Nonetheless, time is running out to get deals over the line before the window shuts next next week, with deadline day now less than seven days away.

“I think every window is the same,” the Millwall boss told NewsAtDen.

“It’s a really interesting situation, isn’t it? If we win our game in hand, we’re third, so how do we improve that? Unfortunately, in the Championship, there isn’t a cheap way to do that.

“I think the level of points and the level of performances means that, to get to the next little bit, we’ve got to be really, really good at what we do. We’ve got to be really clever, or we’ve got to spend quite a bit of money.

“If we spend quite a bit of money, most people don’t want to let their best players go this window, so they won’t do that for cheap.

“The reality is that it isn’t easy. People think that you can just pluck out two or three top attacking players that can get you to where you want to be, but it just doesn’t happen that easily.

“It’s a tough window, there hasn’t been a lot happening but we’re working hard to do something.”

