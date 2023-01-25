TOM Bradshaw has admitted that Benik Afobe’s Millwall departure was a ‘bittersweet’ moment.

Afobe joined the Lions on a permanent basis over the summer after a successful loan spell last season. However, his return was far from what was expected, with injuries and tactical changes reducing his game time at The Den.

As a result, the club agreed to terminate his contract, allowing him to join Hatta Club in the UAE First Division at the start of January.

It was a difficult moment for Bradshaw, who has built up a strong friendship with Afobe both on and off the pitch, although the Welsh international admitted that it was the right time for him to leave South London given the circumstances.

“I was over the moon when Benik came back,” he told NewsAtDen.

“It was quite widely publicised that Benik and I got on really well both on and off the pitch, but that’s football sometimes! Sometimes options come up which are the best thing for the player and the club, and from knowing Benik, he has a lot of ties over in Dubai.

“I think it was the right thing for him personally. It was bittersweet where I was happy that it was the right thing and it worked out well for him, but obviously from my perspective I was sad to see him go because I got on well with him and enjoyed our partnership.

“I think I saw that he scored in his first game over there and he seems like he’s enjoying it, so fair play to him and hopefully I’ll see him over the summer at some point.”

*Read more from Tom Bradshaw in tomorrow’s Southwark News, including a rundown of his goal against Cardiff City, where he hopes to improve this season and why he isn’t worried by Millwall’s hunt for a new striker.

Photo: Millwall FC

Please leave this field empty Would you be interested in becoming a member of

News At Den Premium?

Gain access to exclusive stories and analysis, membership benefits.

Please enter your email here if you’d like to hear more. Email Address *