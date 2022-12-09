THREE Millwall players have been ruled out of Saturday’s match against Wigan Athletic through injury, although Tyler Burey is ready to return after recovering from illness.

The 21-year-old forward missed both of the Lions’ friendly matches during the World Cup break as well as their 3-0 loss against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, however he will be ready to return to the matchday squad against the Latics this weekend.

The same can’t be said of Callum Styles [calf], Benik Afobe [knee] and Ryan Leonard [hamstring], all of whom remain sidelined as they continue to recover from their injuries.

“I think Stylesy probably looks like he’s going to be unavailable, he picked up a bit of a calf strain,” Rowett said.

“Benik, Lenny, they’re still not quite there yet, but other than that we’ve got one or two knocks that we’ll just check on tomorrow [Friday] morning, but other than that I think we’ll have a reasonably healthy rest of the squad.

“Tyler has trained all week but I don’t think he’s going to be 100 percent when you’ve had that time off.

“He’s certainly built a little bit of fitness and feels a bit better in himself as the week has gone on. He’ll certainly be available.”

Styles’ injury is obviously the most recent of the lot, having injured his calf after coming on as a substitute against the Black Cats last weekend. Rowett said it was “a bit too early” to confirm a proper timeframe for his return, but he’s hopeful that the Hungarian international will be back by the end of the month.

“He’s pulled his calf, so we’re hoping it’s probably going to be a couple of weeks, maybe a little bit more depending on how it responds.

“It’s a little bit of a blow, just in terms of the fact that Stylesly was getting to a point where he could really impact the team. When that player is then unavailable it just scuppers those plans a little bit.”

Photo: Millwall FC