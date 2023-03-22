MILLWALL are nearing a fully-fit squad for their final eight games of the season as three of their four injured players are close to making a comeback.

Tyler Burey [hip], Mason Bennett and Billy Mitchell [both ankle] are all hopeful of returning to training next week ahead of the Lions’ trip to West Brom, although it remains to be seen whether any of them will be fit to feature at the Hawthorns.

Manager Gary Rowett is aware that they have not trained for a number of weeks and may need some time to return to their best. However, he stressed that, while he won’t push them too hard, they will be needed soon in order to rotate his team and keep everyone fresh throughout the promotion run-in.

He added that it will hinge on whether Millwall’s four international players can stay fit during the break, but that there is optimism that he will have a variety of options to choose from heading into the promotion run-in.

“We’ve got Billy, Mason and Tyler, who aren’t a million miles away but aren’t there yet,” Rowett explained.

“I think the challenge then is that they wouldn’t have trained and played as much. I don’t necessarily think that, at that point, you can just chuck those players back into a team and be fine. We’re still going to have to try and find that balance.

“It’s not going to be one where you’ve got two or three games to get someone up to speed. Players are going to have to be ready to go into the team and affect the game.

“Certainly, the squad training will look a little bit healthier if those players come back with no injuries.”

Callum Styles [calf] is the only long-term injury doubt at the moment, having struggled to stay fit during his loan spell from League One outfit Barnsley. Rowett refused to rule out the prospect of the Hungarian international featuring again this season, but admitted that it is unlikely given the severity of his knock.

