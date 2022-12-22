MILLWALL MANAGER Gary Rowett has set out his schedule for the first-team players as they prepare to face Watford on Boxing Day.

The Lions were due to travel to Kenilworth Road on December 18th but the game was called off with two days’ notice because of the adverse weather forecast. As a result, they played a training match at Calmont Road over the weekend to replicate the postponed fixture.

Millwall’s senior squad will train as normal up until Christmas Day, when their preparations will be slightly altered ahead of their trip to Vicarage Road for a midday kick-off the next day.

“We’ll meet up and travel in the evening rather than in the morning,” Rowett told NewsAtDen.

“That’s probably the only difference, the only thing that would change. We’d usually do a little bit of light work and then head to Watford.

“It’s not massively different, it just means we’ll try to give them Christmas morning with their kids and families.

“As we know, unfortunately, we’re not like the rest of the world, we don’t have a festive period. It’s more business for us and more games, it’s quite a busy period.

“I think players get used to it and staff get used to it, so it’s not massively different.”

The Lions will face three games in just six days next week as they host Bristol City and Rotherham United on December 29th and January 1st respectively.

Photo: Millwall FC