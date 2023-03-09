GARY Rowett has claimed that Millwall’s expectations have changed this season as close in on a top-six finish with 11 games remaining.

The Lions currently sit just one point outside the play-off places after Saturday’s 3-2 defeat to Norwich City at The Den, but they arguably have an easier run-in than most of their promotion rivals.

This is a clear difference compared to previous seasons, where Rowett’s men have often had to work to close the gap on the teams above them. They are now the ones creating that gap on the chasing pack, and their job will be to lead the race heading into the final few games to make sure that they achieve their goal.

The manager believes that his side are now seen in a different way and that they are no longer outperforming their pre-season expectations. Fans and pundits alike assume that Millwall will challenge towards the top of the division, and as a result, they only have their eyes on a place in the top six with the hopes of securing promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season.

“Our only real change is that we have an expectation to be there,” Rowett told NewsAtDen.

“That’s not in an arrogant way, it’s just because we’ve been there for three years.

“This year was almost like saying ‘we’ve been here chaps’, not ‘we’ve done so well to get to this point’ – forget all of that, we want to get in the mix.

“Norwich have had to beat us at The Den to leapfrog us at this stage of the season, a team that were in the Premier League last year. Watford, a team that were in the Premier League last year, are below us. Teams like West Brom are six points below us at the moment, but obviously they’ve been on a good run of form.

“I think we deserve to be where we are, that’s the difference. I think the players deserve to be where they are because they’ve worked incredibly hard over a long period of time. This year feels like we have a little more consistency.

“All of these things are fantastic, but ultimately you have to get the right amount of points to get in the top six. At the end of the season you’ve either done that or you haven’t.

“That’s our mentality this year. People are less surprised about us being there, in which case it feels like you’ve dropped out of the top six rather than people saying that we’ve been brilliant to get in there in the first place.

“That’s what we want. We want the expectation, we expect it from ourselves, and now we’ve got to work hard to get back in there.”

Photo: Millwall FC

Please leave this field empty Would you be interested in becoming a member of

News At Den Premium?

Gain access to exclusive stories and analysis, membership benefits.

Please enter your email here if you’d like to hear more. Email Address *