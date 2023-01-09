MILLWALL are keen to add another striker to their squad following the departures of Isaac Olaofe and Benik Afobe.

Olaofe joined League Two outfit Stockport County for an undisclosed fee at the start of the transfer window, while Afobe was released from his contract to allow him to join Hatta Club in the UAE.

It leaves the Lions with just one out-and-out striker in Tom Bradshaw, although Andreas Voglsammer is also able to play up front despite primarily being used as a winger.

As a result, manager Gary Rowett has said that the club are working hard to sign a striker this month to ease the pressure on Bradshaw and fill the void primarily left by Afobe.

“Forward areas, goals, attacking options, every club in every division wants the same,” he said after Saturday’s FA Cup exit.

“Of course, Benik going out has been done on the basis of knowing that we want to strengthen in those areas.

“Yes, we would like to bring a striker in, I’ll just say it.”

At the moment, Aidomo Emakhu is the only player that Millwall have signed this month, although the youngster has injured his quad and will be ruled out for the next few weeks. Rowett confirmed that his side will look to add one or two more signings to the squad in the coming weeks as they look to secure a top-six finish.

