GARY Rowett claimed that there was no extra-sweet feeling after beating his former team Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium.

Rowett spent just under eight months in charge of the Potters after they were relegated from the Premier League, but he was sacked when they were sat in the bottom half of the table after being tipped to win the Championship table.

He went on to join Millwall in 2019 and has since beaten Stoke five times, doing the double over them this season after winning 2-0 at The Den on the opening day of the season.

He explained that he has moved on from his time in Staffordshire and is fully focused on the Lions’ play-off push, adding his belief that Alex Neil will manage to steer his side back to the Premier League during his tenure.

“I don’t think we had too bad a record at Stoke, we were three points off the play-offs very shortly before I left.

“It’s a long time ago. Stoke have had opportunities to get back to where they need to be, and I’ve moved on and fully focused on Millwall.

“People think It must be so much nicer to come back and get the points, but the reality is you can’t think like that or you’ll be thinking about it forever!

“I’m fully focussed on trying to get Millwall into the top six, I’ve been doing that for three and a half years now. I think Alex is fully focused on getting Stoke back to where they need to be, and given time, I think he will, but it’s never easy when you don’t bounce back to the Premier League.”

Photo: Millwall FC

Please leave this field empty Would you be interested in becoming a member of

News At Den Premium?

Gain access to exclusive stories and analysis, membership benefits.

Please enter your email here if you’d like to hear more. Email Address *