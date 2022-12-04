GARY Rowett has said that the decision to bench captain Shaun Hutchinson against Sunderland was a tactical one which factored in his recent injury issues.

The 32-year-old damaged his hamstring in the Lions’ 2-1 win against West Brom on October 22nd, ruling him out until after the World Cup break. He returned off the bench against Brondby last weekend, playing 45 minutes of the 1-1 draw.

However, Rowett opted against bringing Hutchinson back into the side at the Stadium of Light, leaving him as an unused substitute in Millwall’s 3-0 defeat.

“I just felt as though Cressy and Coops performed well against Preston,” the manager said after the game.

“Hutchy is our captain but I don’t think it’s just a given that a player can just go straight back into the team because of that. I think you have to earn the right to get back into the team.

“We’ve changed the team a few times, then Hutchy has picked up another injury to take him out. It’s been hard for us to get continuity with those key players, but of course, after a performance like that, there’s every chance that he might well come back into the team at some point soon.”

Hutchinson isn’t the only player to have struggled with injuries so far this campaign. Benik Afobe [knee] and Ryan Leonard [hamstring] were both ruled out of the trip to Wearside while Tyler Burey also missed the game through illness.

When asked whether he expects any players to return ahead of next weekend’s clash against Wigan Athletic, Rowett answered: “I’m not sure, I think it’ll probably be fairly similar.

“Of course, facing a team with a new manager, which we’ve done three or four times already this season, which makes preparation a little more challenging.

“But I think it’s a home game, so it means we focus on what we do, we focus on ourselves. I think the aim for us, of course, like any defeat in this division, is not to get too bothered by it and make sure that we bounce back fairly quickly.”

