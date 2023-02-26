GARY Rowett was delighted to see Zian Flemming end his goal drought with a fantastic finish against Stoke City.

The Dutchman picked the ball up from Andreas Voglsammer near the halfway line, running through to the edge of the penalty area before curling a low shot into the bottom corner to give Millwall the lead.

It ended up as the only goal of the game and helped the Lions stay in fifth place ahead of Tuesday’s game against Luton, and Rowett believes that Flemming’s quality will be vital in tight games like the one his side won yesterday afternoon.

“He’s been such a good player and games like this are hard when you’re such a technical player like Zian,” the Millwall manager said after the game.

“When you don’t have much of the ball it can be frustrating, but he’s the sort of player that still does it for the team.

“I think he was a little bit like me at half time, saying ‘we need to get out more and we need to show a bit of composure on the ball’, but even at the end, he said ‘look, we took the three points, who cares how we do it and we move on.

“On another day, that probably is a 0-0 draw and both teams are a bit frustrated ,but because we scored the early goal we had something to hold onto.

“We’re very, very good when we have the bit between our teeth, when it comes to defending and keeping a clean sheet.

“We’ve not had many clean sheets away from home so that was quite an important one today, I think.”

Rowett and Flemming were deep in conversation as the two sides headed inside for the half-time break, with the Ajax academy graduate looking visibly frustrated at the time. The Lions boss revealed that he was “talking to him about the game” and explaining how they could grind out an important win in Staffordshire.

“I was saying to him ‘if we need to change it, this is what we’ll do’, and I think about 20 minutes into the second half, we changed it, so at least the players knew what we were going to change it for.

“He’s such an intelligent player. You can tell him and he gets it, he understands it. He can action those instructions really, really well on the pitch.

“I think, like me, he was just frustrated because we felt a little bit passive in the first half, but I think that was just as much down to Stoke moving the ball well, rotating and moving but not then having the cutting edge in the final third.”

His strike against the Potters takes his tally up to 11 goals for the campaign, ending his 10-match run without finding the back of the net. Regardless of his barren spell, he has undoubtedly been one of the best players in the division and one of the best signings that Rowett has made in his managerial career so far.

“In terms of value for money, I think he’d have to be right up there,” he claimed.

“I think at Millwall, certainly, I made some pretty good ones. People like Che Adams at Birmingham when I was there – he moved on for £16 or £17 million, I think he did okay.

“Zian is a good player, he’s a very, very good player. For the price we paid for him, I think it’s a snip, and I think he’s shown straight away that he’s got the character and the physicality, but he’s also got that little bit of game-changing quality that you saw today.

“I’ve been really, really pleased with him. He’s a team player, and I think that’s the best bit. He doesn’t play like a selfish player, he plays like a player that wants the team to do well and I think that’s really important at a club like ours.”

There is an expectation that Flemming will play at the highest level with or without Millwall, although he was signed on a long-term contract last summer. Rowett agrees that he has the quality to play Premier League football in the future, and hopes that he can be the man to take the Lions up to the top flight for the first time since 1989-90.

“He’s the sort of player I’d expect to see there one day,” he agreed.

“We’re working very hard to see if he can get there with us but I think, either way, he’s got that type of quality and all-round ability to do that.”

Photo: Millwall FC

