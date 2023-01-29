ZIAN Flemming has praised Romain Esse for his performances since being promoted to the first team.

Esse, 17, made his first Championship for Millwall on Boxing Day in a 2-0 win away at Watford. He has since been named on the bench a number of times, impressing fans with his cameo performances late on.

He was handed his first professional contract last week, meaning that he will remain at The Den for the foreseeable future.

Lions talisman Zian Flemming has also been impressed by the youngster, telling NewsAtDen that he deserves to be involved with the first-team squad based on his quality and mentality.

“For me, it’s really nice to see a young kid coming through the academy, especially that young,” he explained.

“He’s got really good quality, it’s not like they’re pushing him to be with us. He deserves to be with us because he’s good enough to do so.

“At the same time, he’s still got lots of time to make sure he’s really, really ready to play every game in the Championship. Now he gets sucked in every now and again, but I think that’s really good for him.

“I’m really happy for him, and I can imagine that it’s nice for the fans to see that a kid from the academy is coming through and doing really well with the first team.”

Photo: Millwall FC

