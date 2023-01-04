ZIAN Flemming has won Millwall’s Goal of the Year award for his stunning strike against Rotherham United.

The Dutchman’s strike helped secure a crucial point at the New York Stadium on October 5th, kickstarting a lengthy unbeaten run that lasted until the end of the month. His powerful, curling effort secured 70 percent of the total vote, making him the runaway winner of this year’s competition.

Speaking to NewsAtDen in November, Flemming talked through his incredible goal against the Millers and explained his decision to shoot from so far out.

“My first thought was to track the player out,” he explained. “I wanted to give a little lobbed pass to Billy because he was running in behind.

“At that moment, I saw that, because there were two midfielders there, one of them was tracking Billy, so I realised it wasn’t a good idea.

“So, plan B, cut inside and then shoot.”

Photo: Millwall FC