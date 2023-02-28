MILLWALL are looking to extend their unbeaten run to four games as they face Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

The Lions square off with the Hatters for the first time this season, as their initial clash was called off.

However, they will be without four first-team players, with Callum Styles [calf], Tyler Burey [hip], Tyler Burey and Billy Mitchell [both ankle] all ruled out.

It leaves manager Gary Rowett with just a handful of options, although some players have been cleared to return to the matchday squad this evening.

Team news

Millwall make one change from Saturday’s 1-0 win against Stoke City.

George Saville, who has been struggling with a calf injury recently, drops out of the squad entirely. Ryan Leonard comes in to replace him, making his 100th start for the club.

Tom Bradshaw makes his 150th appearance for the Lions while Oliver Burke and Duncan Watmore are fit to return to the bench after missing the game in Staffordshire.

Millwall XI: 4-2-3-1: Long; McNamara, Cresswell, Cooper, Wallace; Shackleton, Leonard; Honeyman, Flemming, Voglsammer; Bradshaw

Substitutes: Bialkowski, Hutchinson, Evans, Burke, Malone, Watmore, Esse

Here’s the Luton team.

Carlton Morris starts ? Your Hatters to take on Millwall. ?#LUTMIL | #COYH pic.twitter.com/tT5twVXzGX — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) February 28, 2023

Photo: Millwall FC

